Lil Durk Finally Gets His Wish As Murder-For-Hire Case Takes A Turn

BY Cole Blake
Sean Combs Sex Trafficking Trial Continues In New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Attorney Brian Steel exits the Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 27, 2025 in New York City. Defense attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, “followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument” after the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. “Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors next week on the law before deliberations begin”. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as "freak offs." (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Lil Durk has been behind bars since 2024, when authorities charged him with murder-for-hire for an alleged incident involving Quando Rondo.

Lil Durk has officially hired Brian Steel to represent him in his murder-for-hire case. Jury selection will begin on August 20, nearly two years after he and his Only the Family affiliates were originally arrested. In joining Durk's defense, Steel will replace attorney Jonathan M. Brayman.

As noted by his application, he'll be joining the team pro hac vice, meaning that, despite not being licensed to practice law in California, he'll still be able to assist Durk. The team also features Drew Findling, who has represented many other celebrities as well.

Who Is Brian Steel?

Brian Steel has made a name for himself in the hip-hop community for representing several high-profile rappers in recent years. For starters, he made tons of headlines while defending Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial back in 2024. From there, he joined Diddy's legal team for his criminal trial in 2025.

“I get very close to my clients. I meet their families,” Steel told Billboard while speaking with the outlet, earlier this month. “Because if I’m going to defend somebody, I gotta be invested. I gotta believe in the person, I gotta make it where if I lose this case, it’s going to ruin my life. I just want to help people, ethically and zealously. And I don’t want to hurt anybody, and God willing, something good will come out.”

As for Lil Durk's criminal case, the trial date of August 25, 2026, came after a recent delay. When authorities arrested him in 2024, they charged him with conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearm use in a violent crime. They alleged that he orchestrated the attempted murder of Quando Rondo back in 2022. He has already pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence.

In January, Durk hinted at struggling with losing touch with his friends while behind bars. "Crazy how you gotta wait until it's dark out to see who really with you," he wrote over a black screen on his Instagram Story.

