During a recent interview, Gunplay opened up about his relationship with Rick Ross. According to the former Maybach Music Group artist, it's pretty much non-existent. He admits that he feels betrayed and like he got the short end of the stick at the peak of the label's success.

“Everybody was a group effort,” he told M3S3 TV. "When it was Gunplay’s turn, it was crickets. [...] I got hit records. Nobody’s giving me a budget. Nobody’s doing nothing. So what you want me to f**king do?”

“If you f**k with Ross, you f**k with Gunplay. That’s how it was,” he continued. “But when it came time for me to get the push, it just felt like a slap in the face.”

Gunplay went on to discuss some of the business decisions he's made over the years, claiming that he was pressured into selling his publishing rights. Apparently, he sold them for $50K and received just $25K up front, and was required to pay the full amount later.

Gunplay Legal Issues

These aren't the only roadblocks Gunplay has faced throughout his career, however. He's also dealt with his fair share of legal issues. In 2023, for example, he was arrested after his then-wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, accused him of pointing a rifle at her and their baby. He ended up spending just under two years on house arrest.

He reflected on the ordeal during an interview with 99Jamz last summer, placing most of the blame on Taylor-Morales. "Who does that bro?" he asked. "I was just at Fleming Steakhouse the night of and like a couple hours later, I woke up and I was like in a cell with two baloney sandwiches in a jumper."

“She like just flipped the switch like out of nowhere,” he continued. “I did my research and the things that she fell under were NPD. That’s narcissistic personality disorder. They live in their own bubble, their own reality…a protective shell around them. They put a protective shell around them. So they live in a delusion.”