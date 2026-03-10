Gunplay Reveals The Bitter Truth About His Relationship With Rick Ross

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gunplay Truth Rick Ross
&lt;&gt; at Patchwerk Recording Studios on July 15, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent interview, Gunplay opened up about the peak of Maybach Music Group's success, and why it left him feeling betrayed.

During a recent interview, Gunplay opened up about his relationship with Rick Ross. According to the former Maybach Music Group artist, it's pretty much non-existent. He admits that he feels betrayed and like he got the short end of the stick at the peak of the label's success.

“Everybody was a group effort,” he told M3S3 TV. "When it was Gunplay’s turn, it was crickets. [...] I got hit records. Nobody’s giving me a budget. Nobody’s doing nothing. So what you want me to f**king do?”

“If you f**k with Ross, you f**k with Gunplay. That’s how it was,” he continued. “But when it came time for me to get the push, it just felt like a slap in the face.”

Gunplay went on to discuss some of the business decisions he's made over the years, claiming that he was pressured into selling his publishing rights. Apparently, he sold them for $50K and received just $25K up front, and was required to pay the full amount later.

Read More: Gunplay Puts Blame On His Ex-Wife For Disturbing AK-47 Arrest

Gunplay Legal Issues

These aren't the only roadblocks Gunplay has faced throughout his career, however. He's also dealt with his fair share of legal issues. In 2023, for example, he was arrested after his then-wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, accused him of pointing a rifle at her and their baby. He ended up spending just under two years on house arrest.

He reflected on the ordeal during an interview with 99Jamz last summer, placing most of the blame on Taylor-Morales. "Who does that bro?" he asked. "I was just at Fleming Steakhouse the night of and like a couple hours later, I woke up and I was like in a cell with two baloney sandwiches in a jumper."

“She like just flipped the switch like out of nowhere,” he continued. “I did my research and the things that she fell under were NPD. That’s narcissistic personality disorder. They live in their own bubble, their own reality…a protective shell around them. They put a protective shell around them. So they live in a delusion.”

Read More: Gunplay Delivers Update On Vonshae Taylor-Morales Drama After Alleged Rifle-Pointing Incident

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Gun Play Visits Music Choice Music Gunplay Puts Blame On His Ex-Wife For Disturbing AK-47 Arrest
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Angie Martinez-Live Stream Session Music Gunplay: The Man Behind The Mic
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0