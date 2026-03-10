Kanye West Appears To Finally Confirm “Bully” Release Date

Kanye West fans have been waiting patiently for his upcoming album, BULLY, for several months. Now, however, it looks like the release could be right around the corner. Recently, billboards for the LP started popping up around Los Angeles, as captured by Kurrco. One of them featured the date March 27, 2026, leading many to believe that's when they can expect to finally hear the project.

This latest update comes just a couple of months after Rolling Stone reported that the album would drop on March 20. At the time, it was revealed that it would contain themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence." It was also noted that the album is not supposed to be an apology of any kind, but rather a documentation of his internal experience.

In January, Ye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to those he's hurt over the years and open up about his battle with mental health. According to him, manic episodes linked to bipolar disorder are responsible for his hateful tirades, and he's getting professional help.

Kanye West Los Angeles Concert

"The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help," he explained. "It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable."

"I lost touch with reality," he added. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."