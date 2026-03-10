Kanye West Appears To Finally Confirm “Bully” Release Date

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West "Bully" Release Date
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West's long-awaited twelfth album is said to contain themes of "remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence."

Kanye West fans have been waiting patiently for his upcoming album, BULLY, for several months. Now, however, it looks like the release could be right around the corner. Recently, billboards for the LP started popping up around Los Angeles, as captured by Kurrco. One of them featured the date March 27, 2026, leading many to believe that's when they can expect to finally hear the project.

This latest update comes just a couple of months after Rolling Stone reported that the album would drop on March 20. At the time, it was revealed that it would contain themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence." It was also noted that the album is not supposed to be an apology of any kind, but rather a documentation of his internal experience.

In January, Ye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to those he's hurt over the years and open up about his battle with mental health. According to him, manic episodes linked to bipolar disorder are responsible for his hateful tirades, and he's getting professional help.

Read More: New Development Suggests Kanye West's "Bully" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

Kanye West Los Angeles Concert

"The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help," he explained. "It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable."

"I lost touch with reality," he added. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

News of Ye's potential BULLY release date arrives shortly after he announced that he'll be performing in Los Angeles for the first time in five years. The show is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium on April 3, 2026.

Read More: Dave Blunts Takes Aim At "Serial D*ckrider" Linked To Kanye West

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Finally Confirms Release Date For "Bully"
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Reveals He Was Suicidal, Apologizes For Anti-Semitism In Full Page "Wall Street Journal" Ad
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West Reveals He's Ending Five-Year Performing Drought In Iconic U.S. City
Comments 0