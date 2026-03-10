New Development Suggests Kanye West's "Bully" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

BY Alexander Cole
Kanye West is currently working on a new album called "Bully," and some recent updates have fans feeling intrigued.

Ever since DONDA, Kanye West's discography has been incredibly shaky. The two Vultures albums with Ty Dolla $ign were not particularly good. While there were a couple of solid tracks here and there, fans were not rocking with a lot of Ye's rapping.

Since that time, the artist has teamed up with Dave Blunts for some truly bizarre tracks. "HH" remains a real low point in Kanye's career. Recently, he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for his transgressions. While some have taken his apology with open arms, others are not so charitable.

Whatever the case may be, Kanye West has a real opportunity to shed the negativity that has been following him throughout the 2020s. It appears as though he is hoping for Bully to be his way back to the public's good graces.

At this point, very little is known about the album. However, there is a sense that it could be dropping sooner rather than later. A recent development in Los Angeles suggests that album is, in fact, on the horizon.

Kanye West Bully Billboards

As you can see above, Bully billboards were being shown throughout Los Angeles. The video on the billboard seemingly showcases one of Ye's kids hitting people with a hatchet in a boxing ring. Meanwhile, there is a release date of March 20th. Whether or not that release date will be honored is something that still very much remains to be seen.

Kanye has been known to shift his release dates over the years. More often than not, his albums are met with delays. Bully has been teased for months, and the delays have been frequent. Whether or not March 20th will lead to another delay is something that is still very much unknown.

No matter what, Ye fans are excited about this album. They want to see what Ye is up to. Unfortunately, there is a high chance that the album is fully AI. If that is the case, then the disappointment is going to be real.

