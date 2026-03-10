Celina Powell's friend, Jordy, recently claimed to DJ Akademiks that she once cheated on her ex-boyfriend, who was working as Offset's assistant at the time, by sleeping with Offset. She hopped on a livestream with Akademiks to break down the allegation.

"You're dating Offset's assistant; why'd you f*ck Offset bro?" Ak asked. She replied: "Me and that boy were together for like three years, for a long ass time. Him and I broke up because he cheated on me, so Offset was my... I'm gonna f*ck your boss then." From there, she theorized that Offset baited her boyfriend into cheating so he could justify hooking up with her. "I think maybe it was the plot the whole time," she remarked. She ended by claiming that she got him fired afterward.

Celina Powell's Offset Allegations

In addition to her friend, Jordy, Celina Powell has made her own allegations about Offset. She has been wrapped up in drama involving him since 2017, when he was still with Cardi B. At the time, the Migos rapper accused her of trying to extort him in exchange for an abortion. More recently, she shared a video of herself in bed with a man, sparking speculation that it was Offset. She later accused Offset of threatening her, writing on her Instagram Story: “If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it... Tired of this grown man threatening me almost every day and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+.”