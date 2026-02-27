Celina Powell Warns Deshae Frost With Legal Action For "Infected" Lips Stunt

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Celina Powell Warns Deshae Frost Legal Action Infected Lips Stunt
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Deshae Frost attends Fantasy Fridays at Revel Nightclub on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Celina Powell recently kissed Deshae Frost during a livestream, and she was furious with him for joking that she gave him herpes.

Deshae Frost knows how to play Internet games of going viral, joking around, and seizing the moment. But it might just get him a lawsuit from Celina Powell. During a recent call with DJ Akademiks, she said she has plans to sue the streamer and entertainer for joking that a kiss from her gave him herpes, and allegedly doubling down.

In a clip caught from Ak's recent livestream by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, she said that Frost claimed (whether jokingly or otherwise) that she gave him herpes and that she sexually assaulted him with the kiss during their recent livestream. For those unaware, he had appeared on his stream after the kiss with prosthetic makeup showing a fake lesion around his lips.

Deshae Frost, on the other hand, denied that he explicitly said Powell gave him herpes, and that she knew about the lips joke. However, Celina claims that he asked her to kiss him before. Akademiks asked her why they streamed in the first place, and she said he "crossed a line" beyond just looking for viral clips, clip-farming, and joking around. Celina Powell said she wanted to give Deshae a pass and be a good sport about his trolling, but his alleged double-downs on the situation, plus the lips joke, convinced her otherwise.

"My lawyers are hungry for this right now, they are ready to go," she told her former fling. "My lawyer was reading a bunch of lists of laws that he broke. She sent me a draft about the lawsuit... I went today and got tested for everything to go along with the lawsuit. And then we can proceed."

Who Has Celina Powell Dated?

DJ Akademiks joked that Powell's cough was a result of the kiss, which led her to joke about Ak being part of the lawsuit, too. We'll see if this actually leads to legal action against Deshae Frost in any way.

For those unaware, Celina Powell's dating history includes either confirmed connections or alleged flings with DJ Akademiks himself, YBN Nahmir, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, 6ix9ine, and more. However, many of these relationships, such as Offset, never saw outright confirmation from both parties.

In the case of that alleged 'Set fling, Powell posted a video of someone appearing to be Offset sleeping next to her. With many of her claims in the background, we will see if Deshae Frost gets a lawsuit over these jokes and claims.

