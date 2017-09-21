herpes lawsuit
- MusicCardi B Shuts Down $3M 'Herpes' Lawsuit From Blogger: ReportA judge threw out the multi-million dollar lawsuit over claims the rapper threatened the blogger. By Madusa S.
- GossipUsher Begs Judge For Medical Records To Be Sealed In STD Lawsuit: ReportUsher wants his medical records to be kept private in his legal battle with two women and a man who accused him of giving them herpes.By Aron A.
- MusicUsher's Herpes Accuser Shuts Down Claims That She Skipped DepositionUsher's herpes got him bad. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Gave Jocelyn Savage Herpes & Chlamydia According To ParentsJocelyn Savage's parents share their pain on "Sister Circle Live."By Zaynab
- MusicUsher's Georgia Accuser In Herpes Lawsuit Reveals Her IdentityThe Georgia woman suing Usher for $20 million has come forward and revealed her identity.By Kevin Goddard