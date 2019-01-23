legal action
- Viral"Who TF Did I Marry": Reesa Teesa's Ex Considering Lawsuit Against Viral TikTokerJerome McCoy spoke with "TMZ" about his ex's damning allegations, suggesting she hasn't been truthful with her viewers about their relationship.By Hayley Hynes
- TechSexyy Red AI Stimulus Ad Garners Legal Action From Rap Diva & Funny Replies From FansArtificial intelligence continues to cause problems for both creatives and fans.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipPost Malone's Alleged Abusive Text Messages Cause Singer To Take Legal Action Against LawyersThe New York native's own legal team filed a motion against a law firm threatening to leak messages between Posty and his ex.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Microphone-Throwing Video Results In Backlash After Lawyer Speaks OutFirst we saw audiences throwing things at performers, but lately, the tables have taken a messy turn.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAngela White, Formerly Blac Chyna, Files Against Tyga For Child Support & Joint CustodyShe asked for a specific amount in payments, though that hasn't been disclosed as of yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGunplay Sends Cease & Desist To DJ Envy, Internet Trolls Roast HimWho knew DJ Envy's charitable car show would bring him this much drama?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTyrese Wants To Challenge Child Support RulingTyrese has called on numerous legal experts and civil rights heroes to help him fight his child support bill.By Ben Mock
- LifeSha'Carri Richardson Blasts American Airlines, Threatens Legal ActionThe professional athlete isn't the only one to criticize AA in recent weeks.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsKim Burrell Shares Another Apology After Calling Out "Broke," "Ugly" Church MembersKim Burrell shares a second apology for her harsh comments after threatening legal action against critics in her initial statement. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Sues Carl Crawford's Label Over "Something For Thee Hotties" ProjectMegan Thee Stallion dropped off "Something for Thee Hotties" late last year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Goes After Company For Their "Stormi Couture" TrademarkKylie Jenner has taken legal action against Business Moves Consulting company for attempting to profit off her daughter's name by trademarking "Stormi Couture."By Lynn S.
- GossipJocelyn Savage's Parents Take Legal Action Against Blogger Tasha K For DefamationR. Kelly's girlfriend's parents are making legal moves.By Arielle London
- EntertainmentOwner Of Public Pool With "Racist" Rules Threatens To Sue His CriticsJohn Freeman is ready to take legal action to silence his critics. By Aida C.
- SportseSports Star Tfue Sues "FaZe Clan" For Restricting His Earning PotentialAn elite Fortnite player is seeking legal action against "the unlawful practices" of his employers.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Threatens To Call Police On Florida KFC For Running Out Of Chicken"Finna call 12 on these hoes."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Threatens Auction House Keeping His "Book Of Rhymes" HostageLil Wayne's spirit was reawakened when he found out his old book of rhymes was being auctioned off at a quarter of a million.By Devin Ch
- Society50 Cent May Sue New York City After Officer's Threat: "I'm Afraid For My Life"50 Cent is closing all his business in the city of New York.By Alex Zidel
- Society50 Cent Reacts To "Dirty Cop" Threats With Potential Legal ActionThe rapper says the NYPD's failure to inform him of this threat poses concern.By Zaynab
- MusicJustine Skye Files Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes: ReportJustine Skye takes legal action against Sheck Wes after alleging that he abused her.By Aron A.
- MusicBlocBoy JB Finally Sues Fortnite For Stealing "Shoot" Dance: ReportBlocBoy JB is the latest to take Epic Games to court over unauthorized use of his dance.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Will Sue Alleged Rape Victim For DefamationBreezy will strike back. By Karlton Jahmal