"Who TF Did I Marry": Reesa Teesa's Ex Considering Lawsuit Against Viral TikToker

February is typically considered one of the most romantic months of the year, but that doesn't mean the news cycle has been devoid of relationship drama and celebrity breakups. For instance, Princess Love has filed for divorce from her man, Ray J, marking the couple's fourth attempt at splitting up. Meanwhile, a TikToker named Teresa Johnson (known as Reesa Teesa online) broke the internet with her lengthy storytime about an allegedly tumultuous marriage to a man named Jerome McCoy. Throughout her 50+ videos exploring their less-than-a-year-long marriage, Johnson refers to him as "Legion" while accusing her ex-husband of telling tall tales about his career, family, and wealth during their time together.

In a conversation with TMZ, McCoy is sharing his side of things, claiming that Reesa Teesa once threatened to "expose" him as they were navigating trust issues. Because he failed to give into her demands, Legion says that his ex is only speaking out to spite him. He's currently feeling backlash in his personal life as a result of the popular TikTok series that defames him, specifically in his career as a public relations employee at a hospital. According to the outlet, McCoy met with attorneys on Monday (February 26) to discuss his options for taking legal action against the content creator.

Jerome McCoy Responds to Reesa Teesa's Damning Story Time Videos

His company reportedly believes they've incurred damage from Reesa Teesa's exposé, and Legion is supportive of any legal action they choose to take. His stance on pursuing private counsel remains unknown right now, but the embattled man makes it clear he's not the monster his former partner is portraying him to be. We're curious to see what will happen next for these two, whether it be a Tubi movie about the fiasco, or a court battle to settle their differences.

