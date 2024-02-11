Method Man Joins Viral TikTok Lookalike For Hilarious Skit

Method Man is a pretty self-explanatory name: if you need something done, he knows exactly the right way to do it. While that manifested a lot when it comes to his skills as an MC, there is now another challenger who claims to have more methods, secret recipes, and unknown tips than the Wu-Tang Clan legend. Moreover, this is viral TikTok star Jordan The Stallion, a 26-year-old known for his mirror selfie videos where he gives audiences this advice on secret restaurant hacks, lost customs, and so much more. Turns out that a lot of people compared him to Mef look-wise, and they actually linked up to publish a hilarious skit.

Furthermore, it involves them trying to debunk the claim that they're related, but they dressed the exact same for the occasion. In addition, Method Man pulls out his own secret recipe book, and teaches him how to make Little Caesar's Cr*zy Bread. It's overall a really funny and notable crossover, especially since folks probably didn't expect the New York MC to be so tapped into what the kids are up to. But considering that he wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day, this curiosity for the contemporary isn't surprising at all.

Read More: Method Man Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Legendary Rapper

Method Man Becomes A TikTok Star In Hilarious Skit With Jordan The Stallion: Watch

Not only that, but this isn't the only Zoomer crossover that Method Man had recently, although the other one is much less conventional. Fans online actually debated between who was the hotter hip-hop legend: him or LL Cool J, and it was hilarious to see twenty-somethings talk this way about lyricists they probably didn't grow up with. It's probably not the way in which old heads imagined that the new generation would celebrate and champion classic hip-hop culture. But we're sure that they'll take that dub.

However, this also falls under slightly darker context thanks to accusations of abuse against the 52-year-old. Those are still unconfirmed at press time, so take them with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, folks still want to see more fun clips like these, so we'll see if that develops in a way that will hinder that. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Method Man.

Read More: Method Man Wants To Be Left Out Of Diddy & 50 Cent’s Beef