RZA Shares The Actual Story Of How Method Man Got His Name

Recently, Wu-Tang legend RZA made an appearance on Hot 97 where he sat down with Peter Rosenberg. During their discussion, he let some details slip on the actual origin of one of his fellow member's moniker. “Method Man was Shakwon until he made that song — Shakwon the Panty Raider. Then, after he made that song, everybody in the hood called him Method Man," he explains. The song in question is a track that itself is called "Method Man" which would eventually end up on Wu-Tang's classic debut album.

“It was the concept because meth is weed. He’s the king of smoking weed. So he’s the method man. A year later, he’s Method Man,” he further elaborated on the names origins and its story. That detail surprised many fans online, and is surprised Rosenberg himself too. “It was always a little weird that there’s one song on the album named after a member. We thought it was named after the member, but that’s not what it was; it was the name of a song that then became the name of a member," the host responded. Check out the full clip of the interaction below.

Read More: Jay-Z Once Told RZA He Inspired “The Blueprint,” The Wu-Tang Clan Legend Says

RZA Shares Some Surprising Wu-Tang Knowledge With Fans

Speaking of names, RZA isn't the only famous figure with his very unique name anymore. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child is named after the legendary rapper and a few months ago he gave his thoughts on it. “It’s a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” he explained in an interview with CNN.

He continued to give his blessings and support for their use of the name. “RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.” What do you think of RZA's revelation about the origins of Method Man's name? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Burna Boy Saves The Summer With “I Told Them” Ft. J. Cole, 21 Savage, RZA & More

[Via]