NBA YoungBoy Demanded $2 Million From 6ix9ine For A Feature

NBA YoungBoy is one of the biggest rappers of his generation, and as a result, working with him isn't cheap. During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks claimed that 6ix9ine once reached out to his team for a collab. Apparently, he'd been advertising them for roughly $300K on Instagram, so the rainbow-haired artist assumed that's what it would cost. Upon receiving his request, however, the label asked for $1 million.

Ak believes this is because the collab would bolster his career in a big way, particularly after his alleged snitching scandal. 6ix9ine's label ultimately agreed to pay $1 million for the feature, but when YB's team got back to them, they proceeded to demand $2 million.

"You've got to imagine how someone's feeling," Ak said, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "You don't even feel like a person. Like you're posting on Instagram that it's $300K for a feature. 6ix9ine comes through, and you're like, 'It's $1 million.'"

What Happened To 6ix9ine & NBA YoungBoy's Collab?

Reportedly, the collab fell through due to creative differences. The song in question was "GINÉ," which ended up dropping as a single in 2022. That same year, YB had a conversation with Ak on Clubhouse. During it, he admitted that he's still open to working with 6ix9ine, despite whatever critics may have to say about it.

"I'll do a song with 6ix9ine before I do a song with half of these p***y a** n***as, ya hear me?" he declared. In response, Akademiks told him, "The industry gon' kill you for that."