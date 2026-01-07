NBA YoungBoy Demanded $2 Million From 6ix9ine For A Feature

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy 6ix9ine Feature Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks recalled 6ix9ine's attempt to collaborate with NBA YoungBoy, revealing it didn't go as planned.

NBA YoungBoy is one of the biggest rappers of his generation, and as a result, working with him isn't cheap. During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks claimed that 6ix9ine once reached out to his team for a collab. Apparently, he'd been advertising them for roughly $300K on Instagram, so the rainbow-haired artist assumed that's what it would cost. Upon receiving his request, however, the label asked for $1 million.

Ak believes this is because the collab would bolster his career in a big way, particularly after his alleged snitching scandal. 6ix9ine's label ultimately agreed to pay $1 million for the feature, but when YB's team got back to them, they proceeded to demand $2 million.

"You've got to imagine how someone's feeling," Ak said, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "You don't even feel like a person. Like you're posting on Instagram that it's $300K for a feature. 6ix9ine comes through, and you're like, 'It's $1 million.'"

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

What Happened To 6ix9ine & NBA YoungBoy's Collab?

Reportedly, the collab fell through due to creative differences. The song in question was "GINÉ," which ended up dropping as a single in 2022. That same year, YB had a conversation with Ak on Clubhouse. During it, he admitted that he's still open to working with 6ix9ine, despite whatever critics may have to say about it.

"I'll do a song with 6ix9ine before I do a song with half of these p***y a** n***as, ya hear me?" he declared. In response, Akademiks told him, "The industry gon' kill you for that."

"The industry can suck my d*ck," he fired back. "I ain't got sh*t ... I ain't got nothin' against him. That sh*t ain't gon nun to do with me. I wasn't in his situation. Half of these p***y a** n***as that be talkin' don't know what they'd do if they were in his situation. What the f*ck that got to do with me or anybody else?"

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0