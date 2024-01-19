Method Man & LL Cool J Spark Debate Among Thirsty Fans

Mounting questions about which of the two MCs is better looking has some social media users struggling to choose.

BYHayley Hynes
DMX Concert At Hammerstein Ballroom - September 15, 2003

No shortage of pressure comes with being a celebrity. From wanting to nail every performance in their respective crafts to being constantly scrutinized for their weight and physical appearance, being in the public eye certainly isn't easy. Method Man and LL Cool J know this all too well, seeing as they've been American hip-hop heartthrobs for decades now. The peak of their careers took place before social media was at the forefront of our lives, but even now, Twitter/X users are sparking debates about which of the two entertainers is more appealing.

To be fair, both the Wu-Tang Clan alum and the "Mama Said Knock You Out" artist have a lot going for them. The former's been married to Tamika Smith, who he shares three kids with, since 2001. Meanwhile, Cool tied the knot with Simone Smith in 1995, leading to the birth of four beautiful children. Regardless of their marital status, thirsty fans can't help but lust after Method Man's gym videos, or drool over LL's muscular build.

Read More: What Is LL Cool J's Best-Selling Album?

Can You Choose Between LL Cool J and Method Man?

As HipHopDX notes, many are divided between the rap pioneers. "Method Man is aging so much better but LL can still get. In conclusion: Both," one person shared their opinion under @laugh_track_nat's tweet. "I read an article where LL Cool J house was getting robbed and he squared up with the thief and beat his ass. So I’m going with him," another submitted their vote in favour of the 56-year-old. "Hmmmmm. Can I go back and forth 😏?" someone else flirtatiously inquired, not wanting to give up either hunk.

Read More: Method Man Flexes His Abs On Instagram, Comments Flooded By Impressed Fans

Social Media Users Share Their Thoughts

Keep scrolling to see how Twitter/X users feel about choosing between LL Cool J and Method Man. If you have a preference between the hip-hop icons, be sure to let us know in the comments. For more music/pop culture news, check back in with HNHH later.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.