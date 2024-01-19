Method Man & LL Cool J Spark Debate Among Thirsty Fans

No shortage of pressure comes with being a celebrity. From wanting to nail every performance in their respective crafts to being constantly scrutinized for their weight and physical appearance, being in the public eye certainly isn't easy. Method Man and LL Cool J know this all too well, seeing as they've been American hip-hop heartthrobs for decades now. The peak of their careers took place before social media was at the forefront of our lives, but even now, Twitter/X users are sparking debates about which of the two entertainers is more appealing.

To be fair, both the Wu-Tang Clan alum and the "Mama Said Knock You Out" artist have a lot going for them. The former's been married to Tamika Smith, who he shares three kids with, since 2001. Meanwhile, Cool tied the knot with Simone Smith in 1995, leading to the birth of four beautiful children. Regardless of their marital status, thirsty fans can't help but lust after Method Man's gym videos, or drool over LL's muscular build.

Can You Choose Between LL Cool J and Method Man?

As HipHopDX notes, many are divided between the rap pioneers. "Method Man is aging so much better but LL can still get. In conclusion: Both," one person shared their opinion under @laugh_track_nat's tweet. "I read an article where LL Cool J house was getting robbed and he squared up with the thief and beat his ass. So I’m going with him," another submitted their vote in favour of the 56-year-old. "Hmmmmm. Can I go back and forth 😏?" someone else flirtatiously inquired, not wanting to give up either hunk.

Social Media Users Share Their Thoughts

