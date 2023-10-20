Wu-Tang Clan Come Together For “Claudine” With Nicole Bus And Mathematics

Legendary rap posse Wu-Tang Clan is back with a brand-new single for the first time in a long time. In fact, it has technically been three years since their last single, "Hi." It did receive a remix in 2021 with UNKLE. Other than that though, the New York group has stood silent. Sadly, it does not feature a ton of the members, but Method Man and Ghostface Killah do make appearances.

On the Wu-Tang Clan's Instagram account, they began teasing a comeback of sorts. It began a little over a day ago with them sharing the cover art of the track. "Claudine coming Friday.. the saga continues.." This message confused some fans. One person said, "Is this a song, a whole album, or a movie?" Another shared the same sentiment, "Is this a f*****g record?" The cover was uploaded in black and white.

Listen To "Claudine" Wu-Tang Clan, Nicole Bus, And Mathematics

Shortly after, it donned a yellow and black color palette. Finally, on the day of its release, Wu-Tang shared the official artwork. "Claudine" also features some nice guest singing from Nicole Bus. Additionally, Mathematics brings soulful production into the mix. It is more of an emotionally charged track that talks about wishing you could spend more time with the people you care about. Those lyrics are very prevalent in Ghostface and Nicole's sections.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ever feel that pain, when you lose someone

So much dear in your heart

Knowing that you never get those moments back

Wishin' you could bring'em back

Just to hug'em and just hold'em

And kiss'em one time

