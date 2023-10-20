Timbaland Calls Rick Ross & Meek Mill’s New Album A “Masterpiece”

Meek Mill and Rick Ross' collab album Too Good To Be True is due on November 10, and fans are very excited for it. Moreover, the frequent collaborators will bring us their first full-length joint project as solo artists. They recently dropped off the single "Lyrical Eazy" to keep amping their listeners up for it, and one person who's fully on board is legendary producer Timbaland. He recently popped by the 99JAMZ radio station in Miami and shared his excited thoughts on it while discussing the state of rap today. Not only that, but the beatmaker called the LP a "masterpiece" that is "what we been missing" in the game, which is a pretty promising assessment from a legend within it.

"Ross giving you that Big Meech Ross,” Timbaland expressed. “And that’s all we want. We don’t want Ross to sound like Uzi Vert. That album says a lot to me because Meek is being Meek, whether you like it or not. It’s not dated, it sounds current, it sounds fresh, and it sounds like a classic. And you could tell the space they in. I don’t even need to talk to him and ask what space he in, you can hear it through the music."

Timbaland Believes That Rick Ross & Meek Mill Crafted A "Classic": Watch

Before "Lyrical Eazy," Rick Ross and Meek Mill shared the single "SHAQ & KOBE" to lead fans into Too Good To Be True. Amid positive reception to these singles, a trailer for the album shows how excited the artists themselves are to deliver something special. "N***as ain’t seen me or Ross around each other for a long time,” Meek stated. “We got back to the business, straight back to the family, love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately. So, y’all about to get that live and direct and what happens. Tune in."

On that note, what are your predictions for these two MCs' long-awaited team-up for a full tape? Will they come through with a classic as Timbo proclaimed or is the hype just too overwhelming? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Timbaland.

