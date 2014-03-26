masterpiece
- MusicDJ Khaled's New Album Is A "Masterpiece," Shyne ProclaimsThe Belizean rapper and politician gave the We The Best Music boss high praise during their latest meet-up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTimbaland Calls Rick Ross & Meek Mill's New Album A "Masterpiece""It’s not dated, it sounds current, it sounds fresh, and it sounds like a classic," Timbo said of the upcoming "Too Good To Be True."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVKid Cudi Says "Entergalactic" Is His MasterpieceCudder says it's the "greatest piece of art" he's ever made.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Budden Declares "DONDA" To Be A MasterpieceDuring the new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe declares Kanye West's "DONDA" to be a masterpiece. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaBaby Addresses Walmart Killing In New SongDaBaby is returning with a new single tonight called "Masterpiece".By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Discusses Next Album: "A Full-Blown Masterpiece"Roddy Ricch sits down with GQ to talk about his upcoming sophomore album, which he says will be a "full-blown masterpiece."By Alex Zidel
- MusicConway The Machine Teases Upcoming "Masterpiece"Conway The Machine continues to build anticipation for his upcoming album "From A King To A God."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt's New Album Is A Masterpiece, Says AlchemistWe just want to know when we're getting the new Earl Sweatshirt album.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Working On New "Masterpiece" With Lil WayneNicki Minaj is putting her nose to the grindstone and rekindling old alliances with Lil Wayne. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Calls Kendrick Lamar's "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" A "Masterpiece"Eminem remembers hearing Kendrick Lamar's "good kid, m.A.A.d city" for the first time. By Angus Walker
- NewsMasterpieceThe WOW teams up with Method Man for "Masterpiece".By Trevor Smith