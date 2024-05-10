Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” Returning In 2025

Get ready for the comeback of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro in its iconic "Masterpiece" colorway, set to drop next year. This legendary silhouette is making a triumphant return, showcasing Kobe Bryant's unparalleled legacy and impact on the basketball world. Also, the sneaker exudes sophistication and style. Bright crimson and volt green accents add pops of color. They create a striking contrast that commands attention on and off the court. Originally released in 2014, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro quickly became a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts for its innovative design and cutting-edge performance.

With its sleek design and vibrant color palette, this Kobe release is a true testament to Kobe's enduring legacy. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for the return of this iconic sneaker. Sneakerheads and basketball fans alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" to their collection and pay tribute to one of the greatest players in NBA history. Overall, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" offers a chance to own a piece of basketball history and experience the magic of Kobe's legendary career firsthand.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome "Asparagus" Gets A First Look

“Masterpiece” Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers have a black base, with crimson and green details creating a colorful look. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, Kobe’s logo is on the tongues in green with his signature in red.

Hypeabest reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” will still be released at some point in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Suede Panda” Receives On-Foot Photos

[Via]