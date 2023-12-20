Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Christmas” Drop Details

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro stands out for its top-tier performance and sleek design, a favorite among basketball enthusiasts. Anticipation is rising for the upcoming "Christmas" colorway set to hit shelves soon. In this highly awaited release, the sneakers boast an all-red color scheme, creating a bold and striking look. The vibrant hue is sure to catch attention and make a statement on the court. What makes the Kobe 9 Elite Protro a go-to choice for players is its exceptional support and responsiveness.

The shoe is crafted for peak performance, offering comfort and stability during intense gameplay. With the introduction of the "Christmas" colorway, the sneaker gets an eye-catching makeover, elevating its style for basketball fans. Nike's introduction of the "Christmas" colorway to the Kobe 9 Elite Protro lineup is expected to draw significant interest. For those seeking a combination of standout design and high-performance features, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro in its all-red "Christmas" colorway is likely to become a coveted addition to basketball collections, bringing a bold and festive touch to the game.

Read More: Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM” Dropping February 2024

"Christmas" Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro

Image via Sneaker Files

These sneakers feature a red and white textured sole for on-court performance and a red midsole that features a black carbon fiber plate. Also, red and white mesh constructs the rest of the sneakers, going all the way up the ankles. Next, these sneakers feature maximum structure to keep you locked in all game long. Finally, A stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides and a red tongue complete the design on these shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Christmas” is going to drop during the Holiday of 2024. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Sneaker Files

Image via Sneaker Files

Read More: Nike KD 16 “All-Star” Officially Unveiled

[Via]