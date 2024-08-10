Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Halo” Slated For This Fall: First Look

Both the low and the high Kobe 9 are getting this colorway.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low “Halo” is going to drop on September 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $240 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

These sneakers feature a white textured sole designed for optimal on-court performance and a white midsole with a black carbon fiber plate. The upper is constructed from white mesh, cut lower for ankle flexibility while still providing support. This design maximizes structure, ensuring you stay locked in throughout the game. Finally, a stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides and a white tongue complete the sleek, streamlined look of the low-top version.

The "Halo" colorway is particularly eye-catching, making it a standout addition to any collection. The design not only promises exceptional support and comfort but also echoes Kobe's precision and flair on the basketball court. Fans of the series can also look forward to the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro releasing in the same "Halo" colorway later this summer. This anticipated launch is sure to captivate Kobe fans and sneakerheads, offering another opportunity to own a piece of basketball sneaker history. Keep an eye out for the drop, as these sneakers will be a fast favorite.

