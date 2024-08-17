Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Halo” Gets Official Images

This pair drops in less than a week.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” is going to drop on August 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $240 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro is stirring excitement among basketball fans with its "Halo" colorway, set to launch on Kobe Bryant's birthday, August 23rd . This much-anticipated release showcases a pristine all-white design, paying tribute to Kobe's legendary style both on and off the court. Celebrating Kobe's profound legacy, this version integrates advanced performance features like responsive Zoom Air cushioning and a Flyknit upper for exceptional comfort and support. Official photos have been released, heightening anticipation for this meaningful release that blends high functionality with significant sentimental value.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.