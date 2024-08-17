Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Halo” Gets Official Images

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro is stirring excitement among basketball fans with its "Halo" colorway, set to launch on Kobe Bryant's birthday, August 23rd. This much-anticipated release showcases a pristine all-white design, paying tribute to Kobe's legendary style both on and off the court. Celebrating Kobe's profound legacy, this version integrates advanced performance features like responsive Zoom Air cushioning and a Flyknit upper for exceptional comfort and support. Official photos have been released, heightening anticipation for this meaningful release that blends high functionality with significant sentimental value.
The "Halo" colorway adds to the allure, emphasizing the shoe's clean, white aesthetic, making it a striking addition to any sneaker collection. In 2024, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" is more than just footwear—it represents Kobe's enduring influence on the sport. This release is a must-have for Kobe fans, collectors, and anyone who values superior athletic footwear. It serves as a touching homage to the basketball legend, promising to be a standout piece in sneaker culture.
"Halo" Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro
The sneakers boast a white textured sole tailored for peak on-court performance, coupled with a white midsole featuring a contrasting black carbon fiber plate. The uppers are made from white mesh, extending to the ankles to enhance support and maximize structure, ensuring a secure fit during play. A stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides and a clean white tongue round off the shoe's sleek and streamlined design.
More Photos
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” is going to drop on August 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $240 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “UNC” Officially Unveiled
[Via]