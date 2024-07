Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” First In-Hand Look

The world's first look at this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” is going to drop on August 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $240 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

These sneakers feature a white textured sole designed for optimal on-court performance and a white midsole with a black carbon fiber plate. The upper is constructed from white mesh, extending up to the ankles for added support. These sneakers provide maximum structure to keep you locked in throughout the game. A stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides and a white tongue complete the sleek design.

This combination makes it a preferred choice for both basketball players and sneaker aficionados. The addition of the "Halo" colorway, with its pristine white aesthetic, enhances the collection's appeal . In 2024, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" transcends being merely a shoe; it symbolizes Kobe's enduring impact. Whether you're a Kobe enthusiast, a collector, or simply appreciate premium footwear, this release is a must-have, commemorating Kobe's legacy and serving as a fitting tribute to the basketball icon.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro has amassed a dedicated following among basketball enthusiasts. Anticipation mounts for its 2024 release featuring the "Halo" colorway, distinguished by its all-white design paying homage to Kobe Bryant's iconic court and off-court style. Scheduled for Kobe's birthday on August 23rd, this exclusive iteration holds profound significance for global basketball aficionados. Renowned for its blend of performance and style, the Kobe 9 Elite Protro integrates responsive Zoom Air cushioning and a supportive Flyknit upper, ensuring unmatched comfort and functionality.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.