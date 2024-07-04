Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Sail” Gets Official Images

Travis is rolling out a new sneaker.

Hypebeast reports that the Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don “Sail” is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole paired with a white textured midsole. Also, the upper is constructed from sail materials, complemented by a large strap over the laces. Further, a sail Nike Swoosh and a matching sail back complete the design. Cactus Jack branding appears on the tongue alongside a Nike Swoosh, while the Cactus Jack smiley face is featured on the heels. Overall, this sneaker showcases a cohesive all-sail colorway.

Travis Scott's impact transcends music, extending into the realms of fashion and footwear. His collaboration with Nike has yielded some of the most sought-after sneakers in recent memory, and the Shark-A-Don is a prime example. From its understated color palette to its innovative design elements, every aspect of the shoe embodies Scott's adventurous spirit and forward-thinking approach. As enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don in the "Sail" colorway, excitement continues to mount for what promises to be another groundbreaking collaboration.

