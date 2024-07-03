Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Receives A Better Look

BYBen Atkinson174 Views
90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Kobe Bryant attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
This pair is shaping up to be a huge release.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "X-Ray" colorway. This new edition of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker pays homage to his relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the court. Featuring a striking blue color scheme, the "X-Ray" edition stands out with unique design elements, most notably the X-ray graphic of a foot on the uppers. This detail symbolizes Bryant's dedication to understanding the intricacies of the game and the human body. The Kobe 5 Protro masterfully blends cutting-edge performance technology with sleek design aesthetics.

The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning provide optimal comfort and support, making it perfect for both casual wear and intense basketball games. With its eye-catching design and innovative features, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" is sure to attract attention and spark conversations among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Whether you're a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan or simply appreciate the artistry behind the design, this upcoming release is one to watch. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "X-Ray" colorway.

"X-Ray" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole paired with a darker blue midsole. The uppers are particularly striking, showcasing a deeper blue shade. The standout element is the X-ray detail, displaying a glow-in-the-dark image of an X-rayed foot. Additionally, the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues also glows in the dark, adding a unique touch.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” will be released on Halloween, October 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
