Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Receives A Better Look

This pair is shaping up to be a huge release.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "X-Ray" colorway. This new edition of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker pays homage to his relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the court. Featuring a striking blue color scheme, the "X-Ray" edition stands out with unique design elements, most notably the X-ray graphic of a foot on the uppers. This detail symbolizes Bryant's dedication to understanding the intricacies of the game and the human body. The Kobe 5 Protro masterfully blends cutting-edge performance technology with sleek design aesthetics.

The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning provide optimal comfort and support, making it perfect for both casual wear and intense basketball games. With its eye-catching design and innovative features, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" is sure to attract attention and spark conversations among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Whether you're a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan or simply appreciate the artistry behind the design, this upcoming release is one to watch. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "X-Ray" colorway.

"X-Ray" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole paired with a darker blue midsole. The uppers are particularly striking, showcasing a deeper blue shade. The standout element is the X-ray detail, displaying a glow-in-the-dark image of an X-rayed foot. Additionally, the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues also glows in the dark, adding a unique touch.