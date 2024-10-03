Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Release Date Revealed

Hopefully pairs will arrive in time for Halloween.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "X-Ray" colorway, and the release date has been confirmed. This new edition of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker honors his relentless pursuit of excellence both on and off the court. Featuring a striking blue color scheme, the "X-Ray" edition stands out with unique design elements, most notably the X-ray graphic of a foot on the uppers. This detail symbolizes Bryant's dedication to understanding the intricacies of the game and the human body. The Kobe 5 Protro masterfully combines advanced performance technology with sleek design aesthetics.

The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning offer optimal comfort and support, making it perfect for casual wear and intense basketball games. With its eye-catching design and innovative features, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" is sure to draw attention and spark conversations among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Whether you're a devoted Kobe Bryant supporter or simply appreciate the artistry behind the design, this upcoming release is one to keep an eye on. Readers can continue on for the official release date of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "X-Ray" colorway.

"X-Ray" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers have a light blue rubber sole combined with a darker blue midsole. The uppers are especially eye-catching, featuring a richer blue tone. The standout feature is the X-ray detail, displaying a glow-in-the-dark image of an X-rayed foot. Additionally, the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues also glows in the dark, providing a distinctive touch.