Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Rumored Release Date Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson580 Views
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 31: Former NBA player Kobe Bryant speaks onstage during Teen Choice Awards 2016 at The Forum on July 31, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for Fox)
Plus a more detailed look at this pair.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is ready to make a bold statement with its upcoming "X-Ray" colorway. This new version of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker pays tribute to his relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the court. Featuring a striking blue color scheme, the "X-Ray" edition stands out with unique design elements, most notably the X-ray graphic of a foot on the uppers. This symbolizes Bryant's dedication to understanding the intricacies of the game and the human body. The Kobe 5 Protro seamlessly blends cutting-edge performance technology with sleek design aesthetics.

The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning ensure optimal comfort and support, making it ideal for both casual wear and intense basketball games. With its eye-catching design and innovative features, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" is sure to attract attention and spark conversations among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Whether you're a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan or simply appreciate the artistry behind the design, this upcoming release is one to watch. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "X-Ray" colorway.

"X-Ray" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a darker blue midsole. The uppers are where this sneaker gets interesting, featuring a darker blue upper. The X-ray detail features the glow-in-the-dark image of an X-rayed foot. Further, the Kobe Bryant logo is on the tongues and also glows in the dark.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” will be released on October 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
