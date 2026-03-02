Kevin O'Leary Wears Extravagant Kobe Bryant x Michael Jordan Card Chain

Kevin O'Leary made headlines at the Actor Awards wearing an extraordinary $20 million pendant. The Shark Tank investor showcased a dual logo card featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The trading card was transformed into a custom jewelry piece by renowned designer Ben Baller. The pendant further features 2.2 pounds of Tiffany white gold as its foundation throughout the construction.

Over 100 carats of Tiffany diamonds encrust the piece creating unmatched luxury and brilliance. The original trading card inside is one of the rarest sports collectibles ever produced. Dual cards like this feature game-worn jersey patches from two legendary players on one card.

This particular card combines two of basketball's greatest icons in a single collectible piece. The NBA and manufacturer logos from both players' jerseys create the "logoman" designation specifically.

O'Leary's decision to wear the piece generated massive attention across sports and entertainment media. The businessman and investor is known for his love of luxury watches and unique accessories.

Ben Baller designed the custom setting to protect and display the priceless card properly. The jeweler has created pieces for countless celebrities, athletes, and collectors throughout his career.

Overall this creation ranks among the most valuable wearable sports collectibles ever made in history. The pendant comines sports and extreme wealth in today's culture.

Dual logo cards are the absolute holy grail of modern sports card collecting. They feature actual jersey patches worn by players during NBA games combined beautifully.

Having Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan together on one card is unimaginably rare. These two legends represent different eras but share the same basketball greatness universally. The card's value skyrocketed after Kobe's tragic passing in 2020 sadly.

Ben Baller's custom design with Tiffany materials elevates it beyond a simple collectible. White gold and 100 carats of diamonds create a museum-quality presentation for display.