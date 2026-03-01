"Nipsey Hussle Square" Unveiled In His Honor At Los Angeles Intersection

The late great Nipsey Hussle left us almost seven years ago, but his legacy in Los Angeles and beyond continues to make a lasting impact. In the latest gesture of tribute the city offered him, they renamed the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue "Nipsey Hussle Square" in his honor.

As caught by Complex Music on Instagram, folks gathered to celebrate the sign unveiling yesterday afternoon (Saturday, February 28). Nip's wife Lauren London, as well as his brother Blacc Sam, spoke at the ceremony.

"It's a short story," Lauren remarked. "When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here. He would be like, 'You know, Boogie? One day they gon' name this whole section after me.' And here we are today. So thank you all for showing up. Thank you to our family for being strong and beautiful and inspiring me. So God bless you all, and peace and love."

Nipsey Hussle's New Album

"They say God works in mysterious ways," Sam expressed, as caught by2Cool2Blog on IG. He thanked the folks who made this possible. "I say all that to say how important this parking lot is and how important this corner is, from little kids to ownership and even what happened to my brother in this parking lot."

Blacc Sam spoke to Nipsey's values and motivations for opening his Marathon clothing store at this intersection, where he was tragically shot and killed. He emphasized inspiration and community on a local level, heartening those in attendance.

In addition, there have been recent developments concerning Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger. Blacc Sam revealed on Scottie & FRNDS that they're opening a location in Times Square following other openings in Long Beach (with Snoop Dogg's support, per NBCLA), Venice Beach, and Los Angeles.