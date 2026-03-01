"Nipsey Hussle Square" Unveiled In His Honor At Los Angeles Intersection

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nipsey Hussle Intersection Named In His Honor Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nipsey Hussle's brother and wife, Blacc Sam and Lauren London, spoke at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.

The late great Nipsey Hussle left us almost seven years ago, but his legacy in Los Angeles and beyond continues to make a lasting impact. In the latest gesture of tribute the city offered him, they renamed the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue "Nipsey Hussle Square" in his honor.

As caught by Complex Music on Instagram, folks gathered to celebrate the sign unveiling yesterday afternoon (Saturday, February 28). Nip's wife Lauren London, as well as his brother Blacc Sam, spoke at the ceremony.

"It's a short story," Lauren remarked. "When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here. He would be like, 'You know, Boogie? One day they gon' name this whole section after me.' And here we are today. So thank you all for showing up. Thank you to our family for being strong and beautiful and inspiring me. So God bless you all, and peace and love."

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

Nipsey Hussle's New Album

"They say God works in mysterious ways," Sam expressed, as caught by2Cool2Blog on IG. He thanked the folks who made this possible. "I say all that to say how important this parking lot is and how important this corner is, from little kids to ownership and even what happened to my brother in this parking lot."

Blacc Sam spoke to Nipsey's values and motivations for opening his Marathon clothing store at this intersection, where he was tragically shot and killed. He emphasized inspiration and community on a local level, heartening those in attendance.

In addition, there have been recent developments concerning Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger. Blacc Sam revealed on Scottie & FRNDS that they're opening a location in Times Square following other openings in Long Beach (with Snoop Dogg's support, per NBCLA), Venice Beach, and Los Angeles.

Not only that, but a posthumous Nipsey Hussle album is coming out very soon in collaboration with Bino Rideaux. Prolific will come out later this year, and we will see how fans celebrate it and how it adds to Nipsey's legacy. This intersection renaming is one of many ways his community and loved ones continue to champion his impact. The Marathon continues!

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Music Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Brand Grows Bigger With New L.A. Burger Spot
Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing Music Blacc Sam Gets Into Heated Argument With West Blvd Crip Rocstar2800 During Marathon Burger Grand Opening
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 20, 2025 Music Jim Jones Demands A Chopped Cheese At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger
Comments 0