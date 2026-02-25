Nipsey Hussle To Be Commemorated With Los Angeles Intersection Renaming

BY Caroline Fisher
attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
This Saturday (February 28), the intersection at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue will become "Nipsey Hussle Square."

It's been nearly seven years since Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Now, the city plans to honor the late artist with his own intersection. ABC7 reports that come this Saturday (February 28) at 10 a.m., the intersection at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue will be known as “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

Nipsey's brother Blacc Sam is expected to attend the ceremony, along with L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilmember Heather Hutt, and California State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan. Shortly before the rap icon's death, Nipsey purchased the plaza near the intersection. Now, it's home to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which aims to carry on his legacy.

News of the renaming comes after the Hyde Park Metro station near the intersection was temporarily dubbed the Nipsey Hussle Station last summer in honor of what would be his 40th birthday.

Nipsey Hussle Posthumous Album
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle attends Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration at The Peppermint Club on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

“This was really a true partnership," executive officer of Marketing at Metro, Zoe Zeigler, said of the temporary renaming at the time. "[Nipsey’s family and estate] actually reached out to us, really knowing that Nipsey was a part of this community."

As for what else Nipsey Hussle fans have to look forward to this year, the first posthumous album from the rapper is coming soon. His Marathon Clothing brand recently announced a joint project with Bino Rideaux, who was one of his close collaborators. The album is called Prolific. While an official release date has not been revealed yet, it's expected to drop sometime this summer.

The lead single from the project, “Reckless,” was unveiled earlier this month in addition to the album announcement. It was produced by Mike & Keys, the same duo that produced the majority of Nipsey's last album, Victory Lap.

