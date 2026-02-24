Following the release of A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and Baby Keem's albums, there has been a sense that Drake is up next. The artist has been teasing his new album ICEMAN for months now, and it feels like a release could be imminent.

We only have about a month left of Winter. Once the end of March comes around, it becomes a bit more difficult to drop an album called ICEMAN. With that being said, there are lots of fans out there who are eager to hear what Drake has in store. All of the insiders are saying it is coming soon, with some claiming that we could get it on March 6.

While Drake refuses to give us a release date, he seems pretty obsessed with giving us clues and some minor details here and there. For instance, the artist recently took to his Instagram story with a bit of a hint about his next project.

As you can see below, he simply wrote down "ICEMAN 2026." This confirms a key detail about the release date. It is going to come out this year.

That doesn't exactly narrow things down for us, now does it? Instead, it appears as though fans are going to have to remain patient here. Having said that, it is good to know that the ICEMAN release date could very well end up coming to fruition sooner rather than later.

This has already been a banner year for hip-hop, and if Drake comes through with an album in the first quarter, then all hell is going to break loose, and we mean that in the best way possible.

You have to wonder what kind of album Drake has cooking up right now. A lot has happened since the release of his last solo project, For All The Dogs. His beef with Kendrick Lamar remains in focus, and there will surely be some bars about it.