Nipsey Hussle Will Get Los Angeles Metro Station Named After Him

Nipsey Hussle would've celebrated his 40th birthday tomorrow (Friday, August 15), but life sadly had other plans for the late West Coast legend. Still, folks everywhere continue to keep his legacy alive and pay tribute to his impact, including the Los Angeles Metro system.

Furthermore, according to UPROXX, the city announced that they will temporarily rename the Hyde Park Metro station on Crenshaw and Slauson to the Nipsey Hussle station from Friday, August 15 through Sunday, August 31. Also, they will issue two special TAP cards for a limited time that feature the Crenshaw MC. One of them is an iconic picture by Jonathan Mannion of Nip at the Hyde Park station's intersection, and another features him sitting in the back of a Metro bus.

The 12,000 total cards will be available at select stations tomorrow (Hyde Park [now temporarily Nipsey Hussle], Crenshaw, Slauson, Compton, Hollywood/Vine and Expo/Crenshaw), plus at Metro Customer Centers. For those unaware, this is the latest move from the Metro x Culture campaign that "aims to connect the agency with the heart of Los Angeles’ vibrant cultural landscape by collaborating with prolific local artists, musicians, community heroes and influential brands," per a press release.

According to the L.A. Metro's website, new signees for their LIFE Program in South Los Angeles will get one of the new cards. Beyond this initiative, though, tributes to Nipsey Hussle's legacy and community efforts continue to pour in from hip-hop corners, other artistic realms, and many more origins.

Nipsey Hussle Tribute

For example, Lil Wayne recently spoke on the late icon on his new album Tha Carter VI. Specifically, he included a bar about loving Nipsey Hussle's son like his own. Weezy shares a son with Hussle's partner Lauren London.

While other individuals would rather spread gossip about Nipsey Hussle, most other sources overshadow that speculation by focusing on the positives. It did not get easier to reckon with his death, but fans and community advocates alike are making sure folks don't forget about the good he brought to his environment. Seeing more official agencies follow suit will hopefully set a more fruitful precedent for these very same communities.