Nipsey Hussle's Brother, Blacc Sam, Reveals Marathon Burger Was Rapper's Dream Restaurant Come True

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, sat down with KCAL News to discuss the success of Marathon Burger. It lives up to the rapper's vision. During the interview, Blacc Sam revealed that the new burger franchise was the rapper's dream to own a restaurant. Set to open on March 1, 2025, Marathon Burger will celebrate its launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. This milestone reflects The Marathon (Brand)’s dedication to innovation and cultural impact. The menu features a selection of gourmet smashburgers, combining classic flavors with inventive twists to satisfy diverse tastes. Inside, the decor pays tribute to Hussle’s artistry. She blends his musical and entrepreneurial influences into a space that feels both modern and nostalgic.

Beyond food, Marathon Burger embraces community engagement. The brand is sponsoring a team of runners in the upcoming Los Angeles Marathon. The sponsorship will be collaboration with The Marathon Clothing and The Marathon Water. This initiative reinforces Hussle’s belief in empowerment and wellness, extending his influence beyond music and business.

Nipsey Hussle's Dreams In The Restaurant Business

More than just a restaurant, Marathon Burger offers a space where patrons can enjoy high-quality meals. while honoring Hussle’s enduring impact. It embodies his ethos of self-sufficiency, ambition, and giving back, ensuring his spirit remains woven into the fabric of Los Angeles. Through this venture, The Marathon (Brand) continues to uphold Hussle’s legacy, proving that his vision of success, resilience, and community remains as strong as ever.

Nipsey Hussle was an entrepreneur, and community leader. Nip was tragically shot and killed on March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old. His murder sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. Blacc Sam is a key figure in preserving his legacy. As a co-founder of The Marathon (Brand), he has played a crucial role in managing Nipsey’s business empire, including The Marathon Clothing and Marathon Water. Known for his dedication to community empowerment, Blacc Sam has continued his brother’s mission of economic development in South Los Angeles. Holder was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Nipsey’s legacy lives on through his music, business ventures, and the positive impact he made on his community.