Wack 100 often gets into controversial subject matter online, especially around scandals like the Diddy trial and figures like Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London. He has been very critical of the late rap legend and his partner for years now, and he's not letting up on spreading rumors about their alleged actions.

In a clip caught by Livebitez, the music executive claimed that the couple participated in the rap mogul's "freak-off" parties with other partners. He also alleged London and Cassie Ventura were best friends. If you somehow didn't know, Ventura was Sean Combs' former partner and a witness against him in his federal trial.

Wack claimed to have heard in interviews that Nipsey said Lauren introduced him to the Bad Boy mogul. It's unclear exactly what the extent of their relationship was and where London and Cassie stand now. Nevertheless, Nip and Puff collaborated and linked up on occasion throughout their career overlap, praising each other and crafting music together. Lauren London has also spoken on Diddy supporting her after Hussle's tragic passing.

Due to these rumors, you can find many fans angry with Wack 100 in the comments section of the Instagram post down below. This is either for Wack's constant attacks against Nipsey Hussle or for just spreading speculation about a deceased man and his former partner.

We will see if Lauren London addresses this at any point. Her relationship with Diddy is nothing more than a supportive one from what previous reports indicate. He helped London when Nipsey Hussle passed away, something that she appreciates greatly. However, she hasn't really spoken publicly about all this alleged sex trafficking and racketeering drama playing out in Manhattan federal court right now.

Nevertheless, Wack 100 also has more issues to handle when it comes to his online presence. In fact, some of his problems with Eugene "Big U" Henley" also relate to accusations and conspiracy theories surrounding Nipsey Hussle.