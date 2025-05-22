Wack 100 Angers Fans By Spreading Diddy, Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 4.0K Views
Wack 100 Diddy Nipsey Hussle Lauren London Rumors Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Lauren London, Diddy and Nipsey Hussle attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation )
Wack 100 alleged that Lauren London introduced Nipsey Hussle to Diddy, since she was one of Cassie's best friends.

Wack 100 often gets into controversial subject matter online, especially around scandals like the Diddy trial and figures like Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London. He has been very critical of the late rap legend and his partner for years now, and he's not letting up on spreading rumors about their alleged actions.

In a clip caught by Livebitez, the music executive claimed that the couple participated in the rap mogul's "freak-off" parties with other partners. He also alleged London and Cassie Ventura were best friends. If you somehow didn't know, Ventura was Sean Combs' former partner and a witness against him in his federal trial.

Wack claimed to have heard in interviews that Nipsey said Lauren introduced him to the Bad Boy mogul. It's unclear exactly what the extent of their relationship was and where London and Cassie stand now. Nevertheless, Nip and Puff collaborated and linked up on occasion throughout their career overlap, praising each other and crafting music together. Lauren London has also spoken on Diddy supporting her after Hussle's tragic passing.

Due to these rumors, you can find many fans angry with Wack 100 in the comments section of the Instagram post down below. This is either for Wack's constant attacks against Nipsey Hussle or for just spreading speculation about a deceased man and his former partner.

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Jadakiss & Fabolous Over Awkward Diddy Interview

Diddy Trial Update

We will see if Lauren London addresses this at any point. Her relationship with Diddy is nothing more than a supportive one from what previous reports indicate. He helped London when Nipsey Hussle passed away, something that she appreciates greatly. However, she hasn't really spoken publicly about all this alleged sex trafficking and racketeering drama playing out in Manhattan federal court right now.

Nevertheless, Wack 100 also has more issues to handle when it comes to his online presence. In fact, some of his problems with Eugene "Big U" Henley" also relate to accusations and conspiracy theories surrounding Nipsey Hussle.

As for the Diddy rumors and Lauren London's connection, there's nothing there beyond Wack's allegations. Take everything with a grain of salt, especially as actual alleged evidence appears in court.

Read More: Wack 100 Confronts Rocstar2800 Over Fight With Blacc Sam At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop.
