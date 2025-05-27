DJ Akademiks Rushes To Call Wack 100 After Lauren London Is Mentioned During Diddy Trial

Invest Fest 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Actress Lauren London attends Day 2 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Capricorn Clark brought up an alleged incident she claimed Lauren London was present for while testifying in Diddy's trial on Tuesday.

Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified about an alleged time when she and Lauren London were present with the Bad Boy mogul at a house he rented in Los Angeles. She claimed that Diddy had Cassie perform a series of tasks in front of them and argued that their unwillingness to behave similarly is why they were single.

"He was discussing with us why we didn't have a man like him," Clark said of Diddy, as caught by ABC7. "He said, 'Let me show you something.'" Diddy then allegedly called Cassie over. Clark continued: "He called Cassie over and he asked her to sit down, stand up, turn around, turn the other way, walk over there, grab that, hand me that, walk back, turn around, go back in the other room. He said, 'Did you see that? You b------ won't do that. That's why you don't have a man.' To which we said, you're m------------ right."

DJ Akademiks used the opportunity to call up Wack 100 to discuss the allegations. Wack had made headlines, last week, for alleging that London and the late Nipsey Hussle participated in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties. He claimed that London introduced Hussle to the Bad Boy mogul.

Diddy Trial Day 11

Once Akademiks got Wack 100 on the phone, he told him: "I ain't gonna lie Wack. I thought you were just talking sh*t." Wack then used Clark's testimony to further allege London was somehow involved in the "freak-offs" directly. He also questioned whether Clark will face similar backlash for bringing up London as he faced, last week.

Elsewhere during Capricorn Clark's testimony, she alleged that Diddy had her kidnapped and made her take multiple lie detector tests after some of his jewelry went missing. She also spoke about his alleged abuse of Cassie, his reaction to her dating Kid Cudi, and much more. Clark finished cross-examination on Tuesday afternoon. Diddy's trial is expected to last upwards of eight weeks in total.

