Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified about an alleged time when she and Lauren London were present with the Bad Boy mogul at a house he rented in Los Angeles. She claimed that Diddy had Cassie perform a series of tasks in front of them and argued that their unwillingness to behave similarly is why they were single.

"He was discussing with us why we didn't have a man like him," Clark said of Diddy, as caught by ABC7. "He said, 'Let me show you something.'" Diddy then allegedly called Cassie over. Clark continued: "He called Cassie over and he asked her to sit down, stand up, turn around, turn the other way, walk over there, grab that, hand me that, walk back, turn around, go back in the other room. He said, 'Did you see that? You b------ won't do that. That's why you don't have a man.' To which we said, you're m------------ right."

DJ Akademiks used the opportunity to call up Wack 100 to discuss the allegations. Wack had made headlines, last week, for alleging that London and the late Nipsey Hussle participated in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties. He claimed that London introduced Hussle to the Bad Boy mogul.

Diddy Trial Day 11

Once Akademiks got Wack 100 on the phone, he told him: "I ain't gonna lie Wack. I thought you were just talking sh*t." Wack then used Clark's testimony to further allege London was somehow involved in the "freak-offs" directly. He also questioned whether Clark will face similar backlash for bringing up London as he faced, last week.