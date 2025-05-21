50 Cent Mocks Jadakiss & Fabolous Over Awkward Diddy Interview

BY Zachary Horvath 2.3K Views
50 Cent Performs At BC Place
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
50 Cent has posted plenty of commentary on the Diddy Trial, and this now-viral clip was too hard to ignore.

50 Cent won't miss an opportunity to troll Diddy or anyone who's ever been affiliated with him. That's especially true as of late with the mogul currently eight days into his trial. He's been cracking jokes and reposting some wild clips of him, and this latest one is no exception.

Per AllHipHop, Fif shared a short portion of a 2017 episode of N.O.R.E.'s Drink Champs which featured Diddy, Fabolous, and Jadakiss. There is a plethora of incredibly uncomfortable moments in it and the Bad Boy Records CEO is behind all of them.

For example, Diddy calls N.O.R.E. "daddy" multiple times. Moreover, he adds while the latter is trying to find something, "I like when you scrambling and scraping." The camera cuts to Fabolous and Jadakiss who are sitting in awkward silence.

Then, the video jumps to Diddy badgering Fabolous, asking him, "Did you miss me?" He puts him on the spot even more adding, "Why won’t you party with me for your birthday?"

50 Cent then added his own two cents on the video, "👀see how they was all acting like everything normal because they looked up to Diddy, I was saying this 🥷🏾’s a fruit pop so I’m a hater. SMH."

Diddy Trial Day 8

Folks in the comments section couldn't agree more with how weird Diddy was in the clip. "Fab was not with it like AT ALL. His body language is loud," one IG user adds. "Scrambling x Scraping is the nastiest work ever," another replies. Darealsavage 99 chimes in, "The fear in fab voice when Diddy asked "why won’t you party with me for your birthday man?"🤣🤣."

As we alluded to earlier, this is not the only time in which 50 Cent has commentated on Diddy and his situation. Not too long before this post, the G-Unit icon took a moment to mock Kid Cudi after hearing that he will be testifying at the trial. "Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your ass now Diddy 🤨DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! 😠YA DID IT! LOL," he said while including some pictures of Scott Mescudi wearing a wedding dress.

The Ohio native was revealed to be a testifier at the end of day seven of trial. He will be answering questions on the alleged threats that former girlfriend Cassie brought up during her testimony. Then, she said when the two dated in 2011 that Diddy had "videos that he had that he was going to release, and that he was going to hurt Scott and I." That "hurt" portion could be referring to the time that Cudi's blew up. It's still unclear if Diddy was behind that as it did happen after the threat. But we may find that out once he comes forward.

