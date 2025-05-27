Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark, reflected on her relationship with Cassie and how it evolved over time while testifying in the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial on Tuesday. In doing so, she suggested that she and Cassie began having more issues around 2008, as caught by CNN.

“She got a little bit more bravado as being his girlfriend, the longer it lasted,” she said, referring to Diddy. “She went from being more (of) a sweet model to a feisty girlfriend.” As part of cross-examination, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked Clark if she thought Ventura was very talented. “I think she had talent,” Clark responded. She also described her as very beautiful, according to TMZ.

In addition to working as Diddy's assistant, Clark also worked as a marketing director for Sean John as well as Cassie's creative director for a number of years. Elsewhere during her testimony, Clark alleged that Diddy once had her kidnapped and demanded she take multiple lie detector tests after some of his jewelry went missing. She further alleged that Diddy was furious with her after learning she previously worked with Suge Knight.

Cassie Pregnancy

Capricorn Clark throwing some shade at Cassie comes on the same day she was rushed to a hospital in New York City. According to a report from TMZ, she's currently in the labor and delivery unit. She and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their third child together.

Cassie was visibly pregnant when she testified in Diddy's trial for several days, earlier this month. She was about eight months pregnant at the time. While on the stand, she reflected on Diddy's years of alleged abuse and the "freak-off" parties he allegedly had her participate in. She also spoke about Kid Cudi's car allegedly blowing up, suing Diddy in 2023, and much more.