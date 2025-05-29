Diddy's long-awaited criminal trial continues, and earlier this week, his former assistant Capricorn Clark took the stand. During her testimony, she recalled a conversation she allegedly had with the Bad Boy founder's ex, Cassie. Clark claims she told the songstress she should leave Diddy due to the allegedly toxic nature of their relationship.

In response, Cassie allegedly pointed out that "Jay-Z was taken" and asked Clark "who would she date?," per Hollywood Unlocked. Clark didn't specify when this alleged conversation took place. This was far from all she had to say in court, however.

She also alleged that in December of 2011, the mogul showed up at her home with a gun. Allegedly, he wanted her to go with him to kill Kid Cudi. Kid Cudi was romantically involved with Cassie for a brief period while she and Diddy were split up.

The "Day 'n' Nite" performer also took the stand earlier in the trial. He accused Diddy of breaking into his house, setting his car on fire with a Molotov cocktail, and more.

Diddy Trial Day 12

Several other individuals have also testified so far, including Cassie, Dawn Richard, and more. An exotic dancer named Sharay Hayes, who goes by the nickname "The Punisher," also testified. He detailed his role in Diddy's alleged freak offs.

During an interview with CNN after the fact, he issued an apology to Cassie for any pain he might have caused her.

"I would apologize," Hayes said when asked what he would like to say to the singer. "I had no idea, no indication of what she was going through. My involvement kind of furthered her suffering. So, me knowing that as a man being raised by a single mom and a grandma [and] partaking in a scenario where a woman is possibly being abused is tough to hear [...] I would just apologize to her and tell her that I was really remorseful and regret if I contributed to a bad experience."