Lil Baby Gets Cooked Online After Striking A Gleeful Pose With Andrew Tate

After the release of My Turn, Baby was on top of the world. Throughout 2023 and 2024, fans began to turn on Lil Baby, as some felt like the music was seeing diminishing returns. In 2025, the artist had a major resurgence, especially thanks to projects like The Leaks.

Unfortunately, it appears as though some fans are turning on Lil Baby yet again. This time around, it has nothing to do with the actual music. Instead, fans are frustrated as the artist appeared in Dubai, where he gleefully posed for pictures with Red Pill podcaster Andrew Tate. Tate isn't exactly kind to the hip-hop world, yet Baby was clearly very excited to stand alongside him.

Lil Baby Poses With Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate's rise to fame came in 2022, when he would consistently go viral for his comments about women. He was eventually brought up on sex trafficking charges in Romania and sent to jail. He is now out of jail and is awaiting trial.

Over the past couple of years, his popularity has dipped tremendously, although there are still some who see him as a celebrity. After all, he has a distinct look, and is the type of person who will immediately garner a reaction.

The Internet Is Not Impressed With Lil Baby

As Lil Baby found out, that reaction is very seldom a positive one. In the tweets below, you can see just how annoyed and disappointed some fans were with Lil Baby's choice to hang out with the pseudo-influencer.

There were some women fans who even made the claim that they would be blocking Baby's music on Spotify as a result of the photo. At this time, we don't know how they linked up. Whether or not it was planned or just a coincidence, still remains to be seen.