Lil Baby Gets Cooked Online After Striking A Gleeful Pose With Andrew Tate

BY Alexander Cole 977 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Lil Baby during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Lil Baby was in Dubai recently, and it led to a meet-up with controversial red pill influencer, Andrew Tate.

Lil Baby is an artist whose career has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride thus far. Of course, he found lots of success early on thanks to collaborations with Gunna, Drake, Young Thug, and a whole host of others from the Atlanta scene.

After the release of My Turn, Baby was on top of the world. Throughout 2023 and 2024, fans began to turn on Lil Baby, as some felt like the music was seeing diminishing returns. In 2025, the artist had a major resurgence, especially thanks to projects like The Leaks.

Unfortunately, it appears as though some fans are turning on Lil Baby yet again. This time around, it has nothing to do with the actual music. Instead, fans are frustrated as the artist appeared in Dubai, where he gleefully posed for pictures with Red Pill podcaster Andrew Tate. Tate isn't exactly kind to the hip-hop world, yet Baby was clearly very excited to stand alongside him.

Read More: Who Is Gigi Alayah? Kai Cenat’s Ex-Girlfriend Who Got Caught Up In NBA YoungBoy Cheating Rumors

Lil Baby Poses With Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate's rise to fame came in 2022, when he would consistently go viral for his comments about women. He was eventually brought up on sex trafficking charges in Romania and sent to jail. He is now out of jail and is awaiting trial.

Over the past couple of years, his popularity has dipped tremendously, although there are still some who see him as a celebrity. After all, he has a distinct look, and is the type of person who will immediately garner a reaction.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

The Internet Is Not Impressed With Lil Baby

As Lil Baby found out, that reaction is very seldom a positive one. In the tweets below, you can see just how annoyed and disappointed some fans were with Lil Baby's choice to hang out with the pseudo-influencer.

There were some women fans who even made the claim that they would be blocking Baby's music on Spotify as a result of the photo. At this time, we don't know how they linked up. Whether or not it was planned or just a coincidence, still remains to be seen.

If anything, this just proves that Tate remains a polarizing figure in online spaces. The damage he has done is palpable, and you'll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have a strong opinion on his rhetoric.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.8K
crime-ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME-PROSTITUTION-INTERNET Viral Andrew Tate Bafflingly Claims He Had Tears In Prison Cell But Never Cried 902
crime-ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME-PROSTITUTION-INTERNET Crime Andrew Tate & Brother Tristan Arrested On Sexual Aggression Charges Amid Alleged Plot To Flee Romania 896
Comments 0