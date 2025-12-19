Bugatti Chirons & Rolls-Royce Ghosts Are On Full Display In Lil Baby's "Guaranteed" Visual

Lil Baby recently dropped off his new project The Leaks, and he is supporting this new release with a ton of music videos. Overall, it is refreshing to see an artist take music videos seriously. There aren't a lot of artists who do that anymore, so when you see an album get a ton of videos, it's hard not to get a bit excited.

Having said that, the artist recently dropped off the visual for "Guaranteed." While the video itself is fairly standard, this is the kind of visual that will get car spotters excited.

Below, there are all sorts of luxury vehicles being shown off. Firstly, you have a whole fleet of Rolls-Royce Ghosts. The Ghost is one of the most referenced cars in hip-hop, and it is the epitome of a luxury vehicle. From the leather seats to the starry roof, this is a car that immediately makes a statement on the road. However, it is notorious for being a car that you would prefer to be driven in as opposed to being the one doing the driving.

Lil Baby "Guaranteed" Music Video

As for the Bugatti Chiron, that is a supercar through and through. The Chiron is the spiritual successor to the Veyron, and in a few years from now, it will be replaced by the Tourbillon.

However, today, there are very few cars that will elicit more attention than a Bugatti. It is the perfect mix of a luxury vehicle and a genuine hypercar. The speeds can exceed 270 miles per hour, while the engine has an eight-litre Quad-Turbocharged W16.

These are the kinds of cars you dream about when you are on your grind. Given Lil Baby's status in the rap world, it should come as no surprise that he would be able to afford one of these with relative ease.