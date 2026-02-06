Blueface Says NLE Choppa Beef Is Squashed After Public Apology

It looks like tensions between Blueface and NLE Choppa have cooled off. For now. Blueface took to X this week to declare their feud over, revealing that Choppa reached out with an apology following months of online friction. "That n--ga apologized so quick, I forgive you lil bro. Now move around you know better," he wrote.

"But I still need that tho [deadhomies].,” Blueface continued. This suggests unfinished business, per his signature trolling tone.

The statement came after Choppa previously addressed the situation on social media, acknowledging past comments that escalated tensions between the two. In his post, the Memphis rapper admitted he owed Blueface the same respect he once received.

"Me and Blue handling that for sure,” Choppa wrote, adding boxing glove emojis. "Last time we had words he apologized for my mom and stuff. I owe you the same for what I said about your son… from the heart." He also revealed the apology had already been sent privately via text, but he chose to make it public for accountability.

NLE Choppa basically dissed Blueface's son after tension between the two escalated, ater NLE put out his diss track "Shotta Flow 8."

Eventually, Blueface suggested they fight in the ring. “I’m not finna do too much lip-boxing with the booty bandit,” he said. “Are you squabbling up or not?… You got 24 hours to agree or disagree or shut the f**k up…That’s all I know how to do is take it there."

Blueface Addresses NLE's Apology

The feud traces back to earlier online exchanges where both artists traded personal jabs. At one point, Choppa even declined Blueface’s suggestion of settling things physically, instead saying that their sons should “slap box” to resolve it.

"How ’bout this. Take your son and stand him behind my son, and let’s see which one of them muthaf**ka know how to operate..." NLE said in a video shared to the Internet. "Let’s see which one of them can hold their head up, f**k ni**a. How ’bout that?...Your priorities is f**ked up. Go worry about lil’ cripple."

While the rivalry never escalated beyond social media, fans had been watching closely given both rappers’ reputations for internet antics.

Now, with apologies exchanged and respect restored, it appears the issue has been put to rest, at least publicly. Whether the two ever collaborate is another question entirely, but for now, the timeline is apparently conflict-free.