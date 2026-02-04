NLE Choppa has issued a public apology to Blueface after calling out his son, Chrisean Jr., amid their ongoing feud. After Blue suggested they host a boxing match to address their issues, Choppa fired back by proposing their sons square off instead.

"Me and blue handling that fsfs," Choppa wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night. "Last time we had words he apologized for bringing my mom in stuff I owe you the same respect. I apologize for what I said about your son @bluefasebabvv. From the heart. I texted this message in private but wanted to do the same publicly."

Why Are NLE Choppa & Blueface Beefing?

The drama began when NLE Choppa dissed Blueface on his single, "Shotta Flow 8," which he dropped earlier this month. "Who want the smoke? You come and you dead / Lil bro Crip, but he see red," he raps on the track.

Last weekend, Blueface filmed himself reacting to the track and took several shots at Choppa. He even wrote in an Instagram post: "I cant beef wit no man getting his booty ate somebody get the baby oil we finna play with his nipples."

Choppa addressed the antics in a video circulating on social media. "Y'all talking about Chop having an identity crisis. Have y'all seen this n***a's face?" he began his rant. "This b*tch got every brand in the world on his motherf*cking face. You wake up every day and wanna learn how to be the best gangbanger. You're pitiful, sir... You don't even prioritize nothing bigger than some sh*t that ain't given you nothing positive in life. You wake up every day trying to be something you truly not, you the one really having an identity crisis."

Eventually, Blueface demanded they fight in the ring. “I’m not finna do too much lip-boxing with the booty bandit,” he said. “Are you squabbling up or not?… You got 24 hours to agree or disagree or shut the f**k up…That’s all I know how to do is take it there."

"How ’bout this,” NLE said in response. “Take your son and stand him behind my son, and let’s see which one of them muthaf**ka know how to operate... Let’s see which one of them can hold their head up, f**k ni**a. How ’bout that?...Your priorities is f**ked up. Go worry about lil’ cripple.”