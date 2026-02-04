Blueface Encourages His Son To Fight NLE Choppa’s Son

Blueface is certainly no stranger to beefing with his peers, and this week, his sights are set on NLE Choppa. Recently, he took to Instagram to put his foe on blast with some homophobic remarks.

"I cant beef wit no man getting his booty ate somebody get the baby oil we finna play with his nipples," he wrote. Choppa quickly fired back with a video in which he accused Blueface of trying to be someone he's not.

"Y'all talking about Chop having an identity crisis. Have y'all seen this n***a's face?" he asked. "This b*tch got every brand in the world on his motherf*cking face. You wake up every day and wanna learn how to be the best gangbanger. You're pitiful, sir... You don't even prioritize nothing bigger than some sh*t that ain't given you nothing positive in life. You wake up every day trying to be something you truly not, you the one really having an identity crisis."

Read More: Wack 100 Accuses Jason Luv Of Avoiding Blueface Fight

Why Are Blueface & NLE Choppa Beefing?

From there, Blueface proposed a fight, prompting their feud to take an interesting turn. In response to the fight proposal, Choppa went in on Chrisean Jesus, the "Thotiana" performer's youngest child. He made fun of his appearance, alleged that he's disabled, and more.

Now, Blueface has chimed in once again with a different proposal. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he says that his oldest son Javaughn is ready to fight Choppa's son, Chozen. "I'll give you 1,000 Robux," he told Javaughn. "Let me see how you beat ass." At the time of writing, neither Choppa nor his child has responded.

As for what reignited this beef in the first place, Choppa recently dropped off a new song, "Shotta Flow 8." Blueface believes that on it, at least a few jabs were thrown his way. "Who want the smoke? You come and you dead / Lil bro Crip, but he see red," Choppa raps.