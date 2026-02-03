Wack 100 Accuses Jason Luv Of Avoiding Blueface Fight

During a recent livestream, Blueface announced that he'd be willing to box Jason Luv as revenge for his friend, Adam22.

Last month, Blueface revealed that he'd be willing to go up against Jason Luv in a boxing match to get revenge for his friend, Adam22. "I want my boy Blueface to get my back fade," Adam said following his own boxing match against the adult star, which he lost.

"Aye! I got you, bro," the rapper declared during a livestream. "I got you, n***a. I'm f***ing over Jason Luv. Dead homies. I got to have the back fade. You know I got the back fade."

According to Wack100, however, Luv might not actually be on board. During a recent episode of The Adam & Wack Show, he accused him of trying to dodge the fight. "Jason Luv is scared to take the fade with Blueface," he said, as seen in a clip shared by No Jumper on Instagram. "I'm getting some pull back. I'm telling you, bro."

Jaidyn Alexis Plug Talk

Adam seemed shocked, arguing that Luv should want to fight Blueface because he has a good chance of winning. Regardless, it doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon unless Luv has a change of heart.

Wack's claims about Luv's reluctance to fight Blueface come just a couple of months after the "Thotiana" performer called Adam22 out for having his ex, Jaidyn Alexis, on an episode of Plug Talk. In response, Lena The Plug offered to sleep with him under a few simple conditions.

"Hey Blueface, I saw your little video," she announced on Instagram in December. “At first, I wasn’t down. Normally I work with well-endowed, well-hung professionals, and you haven’t really proven yourself. But after a long conversation with my husband here, I’ve decided that I’m willing to make an exception. You have two weeks. That should be enough time to get tested, to get your stamina up, to just get all around prepared. I want you showered. You, me, a cameraman, and my husband sitting in a little chair in the corner watching us. Let’s go.”

Ultimately, Blueface turned the offer down out of respect for Adam.

