Lena The Plug Makes Things Worse For Adam22 Ahead Of Jason Luv Fight

BY Alexander Cole
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Adam22 and Jason Luv are gearing up to fight on January 23rd, and Lena The Plug's latest comments are going to add fuel to the fire.

Lena The Plug is the genesis of the feud between Adam22 and Jason Luv. Years ago, Lena did an adult scene with Jason Luv, and Adam consented to all of it. However, following the scene, Luv continued to taunt Adam, and now, they are both gearing up for a boxing match against one another.

There is a lot going on here when you get into the subtext of it all. As you can imagine, onlookers believe Adam needs to win this fight; otherwise, Lena will never look at him the same. That said, when you look at the size difference between the two fighters, it's clear that Luv has the obvious advantage.

For the most part, Lena The Plug hasn't had much to say about the fight. However, that recently changed as the model was seen cutting a promotional video for the fight. In this promo video, Lena jokes about how she is going to have sex with the winner.

Lena The Plug Talks Adam22 Vs. Jason Luv

Lena also goes on to say that she wants to give Adam "the best lovemaking of his life." However, everyone seems to be focused on the comments about sleeping with Jason Luv. Sure, Lena wants Adam to win, but her comments are certainly not helping her husband's case here.

Now, there is going to be increased pressure for Adam to win. Otherwise, the public is going to make all sorts of assumptions. It's the kind of thing that most men would have nightmares about. However, Adam appears to be co-signing all of this, so you have to wonder what he's really thinking.

At the end of the day, these kinds of boxing events are a farce. If you think Adam and Jason Luv are going to put on a show, you're mistaken. For many, the only entertainment value here is the Lena The Plug angle and the history between Luv and Adam.

For Adin Ross and BrandRisk Promotions, this is a home run. Only time will tell if fans feel the same.

