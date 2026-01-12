Internet Trolls Offset Over Casino Outing With Bobby Shmurda

Celina Powell has made Offset's life a living hell as of late with one explosive claim after another. But the rapper's responses to the model, or lack thereof, would show that he couldn't care less. But it seems her stories have changed how folks perceive the father of six, to an extent.
In a clip caught by Live Bitez, the former Migos member is seen out at a casino with fellow MC, Bobby Shmurda. The two can be seen standing next to each other, with 'Set on the phone and Shmurda smoking. Overall, something like this would usually just get passed by without much thought.
However, after Powell's recent debt claim, folks are putting this public spotting under a big magnifying glass. For context, the social media figure allegedly posted and deleted this: "LITERALLY THREATS AFTER THREATS TOLD ME I HAVE TO PAY HIM TO KEEP MY ACCOUNTS. AFTER HE ALREADY RAN OFF WITH THE 15K+ i LET HIM [BORROW] TO GAMBLE... MIND U HE WAS SO HAPPY GETTING JORDY JUMPED ON NYE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME NOW HE SAYING IM NEXT... ON HIS MAMA. LOCK THIS MAN UP PLEASEE! #OFFSET."
The jokes are writing themselves right now for that reason and because Offset is wearing a Hard Rock casino hoodie.
Offset Has Drama With Celina Powell
"He just like my uncles fr [laughing emoji] they be in there tryna hit a lick too," one user trolls. "He even got the pullover to match [loudly crying emoji two laughing emojis]," another jokes. A third writes, "Wearing that hard rock like it’s Nike tech [laughing emoji]."
Some are expressing concern that this could turn into a nasty addiction. But for the most part, folks are having a field day.
Unfortunately, this trend of clowning Offset seemingly will not slow down anytime soon. Powell's allegations have been persistent over the last two weeks as it all started with her posting a video of the "Ric Flair Drip" artist allegedly sleeping next to him after allegedly filming a sex tape.
"made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy @celinagonewild," she captioned the video. Other bombshell allegations include the rapper threatening to kill or harm Stefon Diggs, Cardi B's latest and current boo.