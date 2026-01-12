Internet Trolls Offset Over Casino Outing With Bobby Shmurda

Offset has been involved in some heavy gossip with Celina Powell as of late and some feel this casino clip means he's hitting rock bottom.

However, after Powell's recent debt claim, folks are putting this public spotting under a big magnifying glass. For context, the social media figure allegedly posted and deleted this: "LITERALLY THREATS AFTER THREATS TOLD ME I HAVE TO PAY HIM TO KEEP MY ACCOUNTS. AFTER HE ALREADY RAN OFF WITH THE 15K+ i LET HIM [BORROW] TO GAMBLE... MIND U HE WAS SO HAPPY GETTING JORDY JUMPED ON NYE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME NOW HE SAYING IM NEXT... ON HIS MAMA. LOCK THIS MAN UP PLEASEE! #OFFSET."

In a clip caught by Live Bitez, the former Migos member is seen out at a casino with fellow MC, Bobby Shmurda . The two can be seen standing next to each other, with 'Set on the phone and Shmurda smoking. Overall, something like this would usually just get passed by without much thought.

