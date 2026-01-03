Offset Parties In Miami Amid Celina Powell's Alleged Video Sleeping Together

Offset has been dealing with a lot of drama this year, but he also knows how to take a break from all the ruckus and just enjoy his luxurious lifestyle. 2cool2bl0g caught an allegedly recent video of him partying it up in Miami with friends, a nice break from the discussion surrounding him and Celina Powell these days.

For those unaware, she took to social media this week to post a video of the former Migo allegedly sleeping next to her. In fact, Powell even claimed that they made a tape together in the post's caption. "made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy @celinagonewild," she wrote.

Unsurprisingly, 'Set hasn't responded to this alleged video at press time, which many fans continue to debate the veracity of. Folks online wonder whether he ever will at some point, although we wouldn't bet on an address arriving in the near future.

That's because Offset seemingly deactivated his social media accounts. But this has nothing to do with Celina. Rather, this happened after he went back and forth with Finesse2tymes on social media for commenting on his Cardi B relationship.

Still, we don't have an explicit reason as to why the Georgia MC decided to do this. So maybe it's a coincidence, an intentional move, due to another gossip narrative, or the result of a lot of speculation piling on top of each other. Either way, it seems like the break allowed him to party without as many cares in the world. As of writing this article, 'Set's Instagram and Twitter accounts remain unavailable.

Celina Powell's Offset Allegations

For those unaware, Celina Powell's previous headlines regarding Offset also included a lot of gossip and speculation. She falsely claimed he was the father of her child back in late 2017, and she alleged years later that he offered her $50K to get an abortion.