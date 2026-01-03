Offset Parties In Miami Amid Celina Powell's Alleged Video Sleeping Together

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 57 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Parties Miami Celina Powell Alleged Video Hip Hop News
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset had previously deactivated his social media accounts for reasons unrelated to Celina Powell, so he hasn't addressed her alleged video.

Offset has been dealing with a lot of drama this year, but he also knows how to take a break from all the ruckus and just enjoy his luxurious lifestyle. 2cool2bl0g caught an allegedly recent video of him partying it up in Miami with friends, a nice break from the discussion surrounding him and Celina Powell these days.

For those unaware, she took to social media this week to post a video of the former Migo allegedly sleeping next to her. In fact, Powell even claimed that they made a tape together in the post's caption. "made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy @celinagonewild," she wrote.

Unsurprisingly, 'Set hasn't responded to this alleged video at press time, which many fans continue to debate the veracity of. Folks online wonder whether he ever will at some point, although we wouldn't bet on an address arriving in the near future.

That's because Offset seemingly deactivated his social media accounts. But this has nothing to do with Celina. Rather, this happened after he went back and forth with Finesse2tymes on social media for commenting on his Cardi B relationship.

Still, we don't have an explicit reason as to why the Georgia MC decided to do this. So maybe it's a coincidence, an intentional move, due to another gossip narrative, or the result of a lot of speculation piling on top of each other. Either way, it seems like the break allowed him to party without as many cares in the world. As of writing this article, 'Set's Instagram and Twitter accounts remain unavailable.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals "BULLY" Tracklist Via New Website After Constant Delays

Celina Powell's Offset Allegations

For those unaware, Celina Powell's previous headlines regarding Offset also included a lot of gossip and speculation. She falsely claimed he was the father of her child back in late 2017, and she alleged years later that he offered her $50K to get an abortion.

This didn't affect Offset's now tumultuous relationship with Cardi B back then. In fact, the femcee clapped back at Powell and accused her of lying about the abortion offer, just like she did with the pregnancy scandal.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Celina Powell Video Allegedly Sleeping Next Offset Hip Hop News Gossip Celina Powell Shares Video Of Offset Allegedly Sleeping Next To Her 2.9K
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Original Content Offset's Alleged Infidelities: Everything We Know 15.7K
image via hnhh Music Tekashi 6ix9ine To Celina Powell: "She Bout To Catch This D" 48.0K
Andrew Toth/Getty Images Music Cardi B Responds To Offset's Alleged Baby Mama Celina Powell's Paternity Test 185.0K
Comments 0