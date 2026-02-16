Ranking Every Air Jordan 11 Colorway From Worst To Best

The Air Jordan 11 isn't just another sneaker in Michael Jordan's legendary signature line it's arguably the most iconic basketball shoe ever created. Designed by Tinker Hatfield and first released in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 introduced patent leather to basketball footwear, forever changing the game.

Whether it's the annual holiday releases that cause chaos at malls or the countless colorways that have dropped over nearly three decades, the 11 continues to dominate sneaker culture. From OG releases that defined an era to modern takes that keep the legacy alive, here is our ranking of the best AJ11 colorways of all time:

17. Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan"

The Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" arrived in 2023 with one of the most unique colorways the silhouette has ever seen. Inspired by the classic ice cream flavor, this release features a tri-color blocking scheme.

Pink, brown, and cream tones mix across the upper for a fresh look. The chocolate brown patent leather mudguard creates an interesting contrast against the pastel mesh. This colorway offers something completely different from the traditional Jordan palette.

The "Neapolitan" shows Jordan Brand's willingness to experiment with the iconic silhouette. It's a conversation starter that appeals to collectors looking for something outside the usual championship colorways. The craftsmanship is solid and maintains the premium quality expected from the Air Jordan 11 line.

16. Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '82"

The "Win Like '82" celebrates Michael Jordan's 1982 NCAA championship with North Carolina. This colorway features midnight navy and white with university blue accents.

The color scheme directly references the Tar Heels' team colors. The icy blue outsole adds a modern touch to the classic blocking. Released as part of a dual pack alongside the "Win Like '96," this sneaker tells an important origin story.

The navy and blue combination offers a cleaner alternative to some of the bolder Air Jordan 11 releases. It's a tribute to where it all began for MJ. The sneaker honors the shot that launched Jordan's legendary career.

15. Air Jordan 11 "Midnight Navy"

The Air Jordan 11 "Midnight Navy" brought a sophisticated colorway to the lineup in 2024. It features a midnight navy mesh upper paired with crisp white patent leather.

The clean white midsole completes the timeless aesthetic. The dark blue and white combination creates a look that works in virtually any setting. This release balances performance heritage with lifestyle appeal.

The colorway draws subtle inspiration from classic Jordan moments while maintaining its own identity. It's a refined addition to the AJ11 catalog. The quality construction and premium materials make it a worthy addition to any rotation.

14. Air Jordan 11 "Cap And Gown"

Released in 2018, the Air Jordan 11 "Cap and Gown" took a minimalist approach. The all-black aesthetic is accented by metallic silver details on the Jumpman.

Timed to coincide with graduation season, this release offered a sleek, formal interpretation. The monochromatic black mesh and patent leather create a sophisticated look. This colorway bridges the gap between athletic and dressy footwear.

The "Cap Ad Gown" demonstrates the Air Jordan 11's versatility beyond the basketball court. The clean design allows the silhouette's iconic shape to take center stage. It serves a specific purpose while maintaining the model's premium construction and materials.

13. Air Jordan 11 "Platinum Tint"

The Air Jordan 11 "Platinum Tint" arrived in 2018 as a women's exclusive release. It later expanded to full family sizing due to popular demand.

This colorway features a sail-colored mesh upper complemented by metallic silver patent leather. It creates a softer, more neutral take on the classic "Concord" template. The "Platinum Tint" represents a modern approach to the 11.

The premium materials showcase Jordan Brand's commitment to quality across all releases. The neutral palette makes it incredibly versatile and easy to style. It appeals to fans looking for the Air Jordan 11 silhouette with a more understated aesthetic.

12. Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee"

The Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" dropped in 2020 to celebrate the silhouette's 25th anniversary. This release reimagines the classic "Bred" colorway with a striking metallic silver upper. The black patent leather and icy outsole remain intact.

The "Jubilee" represents Jordan Brand's willingness to honor heritage while pushing the design forward. The silver mesh catches light beautifully and creates a futuristic aesthetic. As an anniversary release, it successfully bridges past and present.

The quality construction matches the high standards set by earlier releases. It's a bold reinterpretation that adds a modern chapter to the Air Jordan 11 story.

11. Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '96"

The "Win Like '96" pays tribute to the Chicago Bulls' legendary 72-10 campaign. This colorway features a bold gym red patent leather mudguard paired with a white mesh upper. The eye-catching combination celebrates championship excellence.

Released alongside the "Win Like '82," this sneaker honors the pinnacle of Jordan's regular-season dominance. The red and white blocking offers a fresh take on Bulls-inspired colorways. It maintains the Air Jordan 11's signature elegance.

The story behind this release connects directly to one of basketball's most iconic teams. It's a celebration of greatness that translates Jordan's on-court legacy into wearable history.

10. Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

The Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" arrived in 2022 with vibrant, bold energy. It features a varsity red patent leather mudguard paired with a white mesh upper. Black accents complete the striking color combination.

The "Cherry" proves that the Air Jordan 11 can succeed with new colorways beyond nostalgia. The red, white, and black combination creates a striking visual. The materials and construction maintain the premium standards expected from the Air Jordan 11 line.

It's a colorway that shows the silhouette's continued relevance and ability to evolve. The "Cherry" represents the future of the Air Jordan 11 while respecting its storied past.

9. Air Jordan 11 "Defining Moments Pack"

The Air Jordan 11 from the 2006 "Defining Moments Pack" stands as one of the most coveted releases. This limited edition package celebrated Michael Jordan's NBA Finals victories with two iconic sneakers.

The Air Jordan 11 featured metallic gold Jumpman branding and accents. The classic white and black Concord-inspired blocking provided the base. The gold details elevated the design into luxury territory. As part of an extremely limited two-shoe set, the DMP 11 became an instant grail.

The premium materials and exclusive packaging made this release feel special. It represents a moment when Jordan Brand created something truly collectible while honoring championship heritage.

8. Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" was released in 2013 and immediately became a fan favorite. It features a black mesh upper with varsity maize and gamma blue accents. The combination of black, blue, and yellow creates a striking visual.

While not tied to a specific championship moment, the "Gamma Blue" earned its place through design excellence. The colorway has aged beautifully and remains just as relevant today. It proves that the shoe can succeed with fresh color combinations.

The "Gamma Blue" stands as one of the best non-original colorways in the lineup. It has created its own legacy through widespread appeal and timeless style.

7. Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" represents one of the most beloved colorways in the Jordan catalog. The 2014 release brought this classic white, black, and legend blue combination to a new generation.

The icy blue outsole, white mesh upper, and black patent leather create a timeless aesthetic. The "Legend Blue" has become a staple of holiday releases. It consistently sells out whenever it drops.

The colorway's versatility makes it equally at home on the court or as casual wear. It's a perfect example of how the design remains fresh across multiple decades. The Legend Blue works in any era and appeals to every generation.

6. Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey"

The Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" stands as one of the most iconic colorways in sneaker history. First released in 2001, it has been retroed several times since.

The "Cool Grey" features a medium grey mesh upper and white patent leather. The icy outsole has become synonymous with holiday season releases. This colorway transcends sneaker culture and has become a genuine fashion staple.

The neutral palette makes it incredibly versatile and works with nearly any outfit. It has achieved legendary status through consistent popularity across multiple generations. It represents the Air Jordan 11 at its most accessible and universally appealing.

5. Air Jordan 11 "72-10"

The Air Jordan 11 "72-10" celebrates the Chicago Bulls' record-breaking 72-10 season in 1995-96. Released in 2015, this colorway features a sleek black mesh upper and black patent leather. Red accents on the Jumpman and outsole complete the design.

The design perfectly captures the dominance and excellence of that legendary Bulls campaign. The "72-10" offers a darker, more aggressive interpretation of the silhouette. It serves as the definitive sneaker tribute to one of basketball's most impressive team accomplishments.

The quality construction and premium materials match the significance of what this colorway represents. The "72-10" has become essential for collectors celebrating that historic season.

4. Air Jordan 11 "Columbia"

The Air Jordan 11 "Columbia" has earned its place as one of the most beloved Jordan colorways. Originally released in 1996, it features a white mesh upper and Carolina blue accents. Black patent leather completes the clean, timeless aesthetic.

This colorway has become a holiday release tradition. Each retro generates massive demand from sneakerheads and casual fans alike. The "Columbia" proves that an Air Jordan 11 doesn't need championship game footage to achieve legendary status.

The crisp white and blue combination works in virtually any setting. Multiple generations have grown up wanting this colorway, cementing its place in sneaker culture.

3. Air Jordan 11 "Bred"

The Air Jordan 11 "Bred" represents the perfect combination of performance heritage and timeless design. Originally released in 1996, it was worn by Michael Jordan during crucial playoff moments.

This colorway features a black mesh upper and black patent leather. Red accents create an incredibly sleek silhouette. The "Bred" exudes elegance and power in equal measure.

The all-black design with subtle red hits works in any situation. Jordan's choice to wear the "Bred" during important games added to its mystique. The colorway has been retroed multiple times, with each release selling out almost instantly.

2. Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam"

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is one of the most culturally significant sneakers ever created. Worn by Michael Jordan in the 1996 film Space Jam, it became forever linked to the movie.

It features a black mesh upper, patent leather, and the signature number 45 on the heel. The "Space Jam" captured the imagination of an entire generation. This sneaker represents when basketball shoes fully crossed over into mainstream pop culture.

Every retro release causes chaos at retailers as fans rush to own a piece of nostalgia. The colorway has transcended its basketball origins to become genuine entertainment history. The "Space Jam" is more than just a sneaker.

1. Air Jordan 11 "Concord"

The Air Jordan 11 "Concord" represents the absolute pinnacle of sneaker design and cultural impact. First released in 1995, it was worn by Michael Jordan during the Bulls' historic 72-10 season.

Tinker Hatfield's revolutionary decision to incorporate patent leather changed basketball footwear forever. The white mesh upper, black patent leather, and purple accents combined to create perfection.

The "Concord" defined an entire era of basketball. It became the blueprint for every 11 that followed. Each retro release sells out instantly as new generations discover what makes this colorway special.