Odell Beckham Jr. Wears The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
h.wood Homecoming 2026 Presented By DraftKings
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Odell Beckham Jr. attends h.wood Homecoming 2026 presented by DraftKings on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Odell Beckham Jr showed up in the unreleased upcoming Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" at Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr gave sneakerheads a preview of the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" at Super Bowl LX. The wide receiver wore the unreleased collaboration while attending the big game on Sunday night.

Complex Sneakers reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 7th.

Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 collaboration celebrates her Harlem roots and creative journey through music and fashion. The "Concrete Rose" nickname references her ability to thrive despite challenging circumstances in the industry.

This personal storytelling approach makes the collaboration feel authentic and meaningful beyond just another celebrity sneaker. The olive green colorway dominates the premium nubuck upper from toe to heel creating earthy tones.

Rose embroidery appears on the heel as a signature design element connecting to the theme. The floral motif represents beauty, strength, and resilience rising from concrete urban environments like Harlem.

Teyana's personal touch elevates this beyond typical Jordan Brand collaborations into something deeply personal and artistic. Odell Beckham Jr's Super Bowl appearance gives fans their best on-foot look at the collaboration yet.

Read More: Bad Bunny Rocks AP Royal Oak Watch During Super Bowl LX Performance

Odell Beckham Jr. at the Super Bowl

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" features a beautiful olive green nubuck upper covering the entire shoe. Gold hits appear on the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and special branding details adding luxurious contrast against the green.

That concrete-tinted midsole provides a grounded foundation while keeping the classic Jordan 3 shape intact and recognizable. Rose embroidery on the heel adds personal storytelling connecting to Teyana's Harlem roots and journey through adversity.

The olive green works perfectly as an earthy neutral tone that's wearable but still makes a statement. Gold and lavender accents keep things interesting without overwhelming the clean olive base throughout the design.

Overall, this feels like a deeply personal collaboration that goes beyond just slapping a celebrity name on Jordans. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is going to be $280 when they are released.

Read More: Lil Yachty Responds To Fan Claiming He Stopped A Drake & Lil Uzi Vert Collab

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy After Party Sneakers Teyana Taylor Debuts In Jordan Brand Campaign For Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose"
Grand Opening Of Gymkhana Las Vegas At ARIA Resort &amp; Casino, Presented By American Express And Resy Sneakers Jordan Brand Unveils Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3
Syndication: Desert Sun Sneakers Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose" New In-Hand Look
teyana-taylor-air-jordan-3-a-rose-from-harlem-sneaker-news Sneakers Teyana Taylor Brings New Energy To Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem”
Comments 0