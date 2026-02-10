Odell Beckham Jr. Wears The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose

Odell Beckham Jr gave sneakerheads a preview of the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" at Super Bowl LX. The wide receiver wore the unreleased collaboration while attending the big game on Sunday night.

Complex Sneakers reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 7th.

Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 collaboration celebrates her Harlem roots and creative journey through music and fashion. The "Concrete Rose" nickname references her ability to thrive despite challenging circumstances in the industry.

This personal storytelling approach makes the collaboration feel authentic and meaningful beyond just another celebrity sneaker. The olive green colorway dominates the premium nubuck upper from toe to heel creating earthy tones.

Rose embroidery appears on the heel as a signature design element connecting to the theme. The floral motif represents beauty, strength, and resilience rising from concrete urban environments like Harlem.

Teyana's personal touch elevates this beyond typical Jordan Brand collaborations into something deeply personal and artistic. Odell Beckham Jr's Super Bowl appearance gives fans their best on-foot look at the collaboration yet.

Odell Beckham Jr. at the Super Bowl

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" features a beautiful olive green nubuck upper covering the entire shoe. Gold hits appear on the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and special branding details adding luxurious contrast against the green.

That concrete-tinted midsole provides a grounded foundation while keeping the classic Jordan 3 shape intact and recognizable. Rose embroidery on the heel adds personal storytelling connecting to Teyana's Harlem roots and journey through adversity.

The olive green works perfectly as an earthy neutral tone that's wearable but still makes a statement. Gold and lavender accents keep things interesting without overwhelming the clean olive base throughout the design.