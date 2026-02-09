Bad Bunny Rocks AP Royal Oak Watch During Super Bowl LX Performance

Bad Bunny brought serious wrist game to his Super Bowl LX halftime performance on Sunday night. The Puerto Rican superstar wore a $75,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding on his wrist.

The luxury watch perfectly complemented his all-white double-breasted suit during the career-defining performance. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most iconic luxury watch designs ever created.

Its distinctive octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet make it instantly recognizable among watch collectors worldwide. Bad Bunny chose a stunning green dial version with 18-karat yellow gold case and bracelet.

The green sunburst dial creates beautiful depth and dimension under stage lights during the performance. Rose gold-toned hour markers and hands provide elegant contrast against the rich emerald face.

The "Grande Tapisserie" textured pattern on the dial is a signature Royal Oak design element. Bad Bunny's all-white outfit made the yellow gold watch stand out even more on camera.

The combination of cream suit, gold watch, and aviator sunglasses created a timeless aesthetic. His attention to detail extended from his choreography to his luxury accessories throughout the show.

The brand represents ultimate luxury and exclusivity within the watch collecting community and beyond. Bad Bunny's choice signals his arrival as not just a musical icon but style influencer.

Bad Bunny's Watch

