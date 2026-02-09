Bad Bunny Rocks AP Royal Oak Watch During Super Bowl LX Performance

BY Ben Atkinson
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny performs during halftime of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny wore a $75,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding with green dial and yellow gold case during his Super Bowl performance.

Bad Bunny brought serious wrist game to his Super Bowl LX halftime performance on Sunday night. The Puerto Rican superstar wore a $75,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding on his wrist.

The luxury watch perfectly complemented his all-white double-breasted suit during the career-defining performance. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most iconic luxury watch designs ever created.

Its distinctive octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet make it instantly recognizable among watch collectors worldwide. Bad Bunny chose a stunning green dial version with 18-karat yellow gold case and bracelet.

The green sunburst dial creates beautiful depth and dimension under stage lights during the performance. Rose gold-toned hour markers and hands provide elegant contrast against the rich emerald face.

The "Grande Tapisserie" textured pattern on the dial is a signature Royal Oak design element. Bad Bunny's all-white outfit made the yellow gold watch stand out even more on camera.

The combination of cream suit, gold watch, and aviator sunglasses created a timeless aesthetic. His attention to detail extended from his choreography to his luxury accessories throughout the show.

The brand represents ultimate luxury and exclusivity within the watch collecting community and beyond. Bad Bunny's choice signals his arrival as not just a musical icon but style influencer.

Bad Bunny's Watch

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding features a gorgeous green sunburst dial that catches light beautifully from every angle. The entire case and bracelet are crafted from 18-karat yellow gold giving it serious luxury presence on wrist.

That iconic octagonal bezel with eight exposed screws is the signature Royal Oak design everyone recognizes instantly. Rose gold hour markers and hands pop against the deep green dial creating elegant contrast throughout.

The "Grande Tapisserie" textured pattern on the dial adds depth and sophistication to the overall aesthetic perfectly. The integrated gold bracelet flows seamlessly from the case creating that cohesive Royal Oak look collectors love.

At 41mm the case size is perfect for stage presence without being too overwhelming or flashy. The piece comes with a hefty $75,000 price tag.

