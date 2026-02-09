Jay-Z Sends A Message To Hip-Hop With His Super Bowl Outfit

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been partnering with the NFL to help handle the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2019.

Jay-Z pulled up to the Super Bowl on Sunday, rocking a black hoodie bearing the phrase, “The Game Needs Me.” The line is a reference to a lyric from his 2001 single, "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," on which he raps, "Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me / Haters want me clapped in chrome, it ain't easy."

Jay's 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 8-year-old daughter, Rumi, both joined him at the game. Beyoncé did not appear to be in attendance, though she previously headlined the Halftime Show in 2013.

The NFL has been partnering with Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company to handle the Halftime Shows since 2019. In that time, he's helped select Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and more artists to serve as headliners. This year, he went with Bad Bunny.

Who Won The Super Bowl?

During the game, the Seattle Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots by a score of 29-13. Their defense was able to contain opposing quarterback Drake Maye and the rest of the Patriots' offense until the game was well out of reach. Seattle's running back, Kenneth Walker III, ended up taking home the award for Super Bowl MVP. Despite not scoring any touchdowns, he rushed for 135 yards. “If I would have told myself as a kid, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP,” he told reporters after the game. “So it’s a surreal moment.”

As for Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, he performed his iconic songs “Nueva Yol,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Tití Me Preguntó,” among others, while celebrating Puerto Rican culture. He also brought out Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin as guest artists. Other celebrities made cameo appearances on stage as well, such as Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and more. Bad Bunny ended his show with an encouraging message for unity, shouting out all of the nations in the Americas.

