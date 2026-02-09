Jay-Z Sends A Message To Hip-Hop With His Super Bowl Outfit

Jay-Z pulled up to the Super Bowl on Sunday, rocking a black hoodie bearing the phrase, “The Game Needs Me.” The line is a reference to a lyric from his 2001 single, "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," on which he raps, "Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me / Haters want me clapped in chrome, it ain't easy."

Jay's 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 8-year-old daughter, Rumi, both joined him at the game. Beyoncé did not appear to be in attendance, though she previously headlined the Halftime Show in 2013.

The NFL has been partnering with Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company to handle the Halftime Shows since 2019. In that time, he's helped select Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and more artists to serve as headliners. This year, he went with Bad Bunny.

Who Won The Super Bowl?

During the game, the Seattle Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots by a score of 29-13. Their defense was able to contain opposing quarterback Drake Maye and the rest of the Patriots' offense until the game was well out of reach. Seattle's running back, Kenneth Walker III, ended up taking home the award for Super Bowl MVP. Despite not scoring any touchdowns, he rushed for 135 yards. “If I would have told myself as a kid, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP,” he told reporters after the game. “So it’s a surreal moment.”