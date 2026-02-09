Bad Bunny made a huge, and much-needed statement during his Super Bowl Halftime Show—"Together, We are America." The performance and his selection stirred up a lot of controversy, especially from a political standpoint. But despite all of that, the Puerto Rican superstar still got his point across that the United States is made up of more than just white Americans.
On top of that, the 13-minute-long set was a total vibe that had us on our feet and dancing all throughout. For those who aren't familiar with Benito's catalog, here's a breakdown of the singer and rapper's songs that he played.
Compiled by Complex and USA Today, Bunny decided to include hits from other parts of his catalog. Of course, though, a majority were from his Grammy-winning project, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. The list is as follows:
- "Tití Me Preguntó"
- "Yo Perreo Sola"
- "Safaera"
- "Party"
- "Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR"
- "EoO"
- "Monaco"
- Salsa-inspired "Die with a Smile" with Lady Gaga
- "BAILE INoLVIDABLE"
- "NUEVAYoL"
- "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" with Ricky Martin
- "El Apagón"
- "CAFé CON RON"
- "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"
Which Special Guests Appeared During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance?
The layers to Bad Bunny's time on the biggest stage only continue from here, though. The set was a touching homage to his home country. From the food stands to the sugar cane fields, and the salsa music incorporations, it gave everyone great context as to where he came from.
Bunny also allowed for those of familiar descent join him, especially during the pari de marquesina ("house party") portion. Jessica Alba, Young Miko, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and Karol G, were a few that made cameos. Ricky Martin (along with Lady Gaga) joined Bad Bunny vocally speaking.
Overall, one of the biggest global acts delivered in many aspects and his powerful words and underlying themes will hopefully carry a lot of positivity throughout the rest of 2026.